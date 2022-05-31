Movies and TV shows are officially starting to be removed from the Google Play Store

We already knew that Google Play Movies and TV shows would be exiting the Play Store at some point in the near future, and it seems as though that day is finally here. Originally announced back in March, the original Play Help post has now been updated to reflect the fact that this change is currently in motion.

Currently, visiting the Movies & TV tab on the Play Store for Android shows the following banner, and leads you to the explainer once tapped. It says “Movies & TV is moving soon”, and proceeds to tell you all about where your purchases will go and where you can now buy content. As you’re likely well aware by now, Google TV is the new home for video content, and it’s no wonder – the app has received much more engagement than the Play Store since it launched, so I guess Google’s logic is the same as it was with Google Play Music when it made the switch to YouTube Music – gut it out of the store and place it where it makes more sense.

Update: Movies and TV is now in the process of being removed from the Google Play app Google Play Help

At this rate, I can see them doing the same for Play Books and Audiobooks and placing them in the Google Play Books app where there also already exists a storefront. After that, perhaps Games will shift over to the Google Play Games app and gain its own gaming storefront that also includes Stadia content.

I’ve always maintained that the company has been on a warpath to erase its ‘Play’ branding entirely. By doing all of this and then moving Apps to the official Google Store (just a theory and a dream), or to the Web Store, they can shutter the Play Store itself. I believe this rebrand may take years, and that’s okay so long as it’s done right. Google recently redesigned the web interface for the Play Store, so I don’t think it’s in any hurry to kill it off – just to move things around so they get more sales and a higher clickthrough.

As a reminder, any movies or TV shows that you’ve purchased on the Play Store are accessible directly in the Library tab of the Google TV app and on your living room tv as well as on YouTube. Additionally, they’re still eligible for family sharing and Play Points, so no worries there! Lastly, any movies or shows that were previously on your Wishlist will now be accessible in your Watchlist on the Google TV app and via Google Takeout for export. The Movies & TV tab is missing from the bottom navigation of the Play Store already for some.