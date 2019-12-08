The world’s most powerful Chromebook is nearly $600 off but not for long

There are few devices, past or present, that are as appealing to me as Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. If you frequent our site, you’ve probably heard my ramblings about how the Spin 13 offers nearly every feature you could want in a Chromebook and it does so while offering the look and feel that’s as good as any device on the market.

My personal experience with Acer’s premium convertible was the Core i5, 8GB variant and I can tell you that not once did I wish that it had more power. Even when using Linux apps, the Core i5 chewed through anything that I threw at it without batting an eye. For more than a month, that particular model has been on sale for $599 and at that price, it is one of the best deals around on a premium Chromebook with top of the line internals.

However, I know that there are users out there that want and probably need even more horsepower under the hood of their device. For those users, Acer has a deal on the most powerful Chromebook on the market that will save you some serious cash. Until the “Hatch-based” Chromebooks land next year, the Core i7 Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is one of the most powerful Chrome OS devices on the market. It is second only to the enterprise-focused HP Chromebook X360 14 G1 but it is marginal. The Core i7 Acer features the familiar all-aluminum chassis, garaged stylus and bright 3:2 display that lends to its awesomeness but it also carries a price tag of nearly $1600.

Thanks to Acer’s twelve days of savings, you can grab this ultra-premium, ultra-powerful Chromebook for only $999. Now, that may seem exorbitant for a Chromebook but for those looking for the most power at the lowest price, this is THE choice. Remember, the original Pixelbook retails for $999 and it has a Y-series processor that is plenty powerful but pales in comparison to the U-series Core-i7 in this Acer. Not to mention the fact that the Acer comes with that discrete EMR stylus that’s perfect for note-taking, doodling or whatever.

Core i7 Acer Chromebook Spin 13

Chrome OS

Intel Core-i7 8550U processor

16GB RAM

128GB eMMC storage

13.5″ IPS touch display 2256 x 1504

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-C, MicroSD, 3.5mm audio jack

360-degree convertible

Linux and Android app-ready

all-aluminum chassis

garaged EMR stylus

glass trackpad

backlit keyboard

Auto Update date of June 2025

This deal is only around until mid-day tomorrow so you’ll want to pick one up before it’s too late. While we’re excited to see the next generation of Chromebooks, this device will hold its own for years to come and will look great doing it.

Special thanks to George E. for spotting and sharing this incredible deal.