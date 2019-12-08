Upcoming Chromebook ‘Dratini’ spotted in Geekbench with monster specs on board

If you haven’t already, prepare yourself to get a tad bit worn out hearing about 10th-gen Intel Chromebooks for the next few months. As we’ve said quite a bit lately, new Chromebooks based on the ‘Hatch’ baseboard will be coming in hot and heavy in the early part of 2020, so you are going to be hearing about them quite a bit in the lead up to that next season of Chromebook releases.

Today, About Chromebooks (via Morning Tick) posted a new find in the Geekbench results search that shows a ‘Hatch’-based Chromebook with the ‘Dratini’ motherboard posing for pictures with a Core i7 processor on board. As a quick recap, ‘Hatch’ is the unibuild baseboard that is spawning many unique new Chrome OS devices that look to be arriving in the early parts of 2020. ‘Dratini’ is one of those devices built off the ‘Hatch’ baseboard and it has a whopping 4 configurations all by itself.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon

Also of note, the ‘Hatch’ board will consist of devices with the U-series of Intel chips inside, meaning fanned processors with the most available speed. Thus far, we’ve not seen evidence that there will be any models in the ‘Hatch’ family of devices with Y-series processors like what we see in devices like the Pixelbook Go, Pixel Slate, or ASUS Flip C434. That isn’t to say we won’t see them, but we haven’t up to this point.

Today’s find just brings confirmation that some ‘Hatch’-based Chromebooks (like ‘Dratini’) will be aimed at the upper end of Chromebooks. Let’s face it: you don’t see Core i7 devices for less than $1000 in general. They are usually paired up with tons of storage and RAM, and this listing for ‘Dratini’ is no exception. The Geekbench score reveals ‘Dratini’ to have 16GB of RAM alongside that Core i7 10610-U processor.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Don’t let that burst your bubble if you were holding out for a more affordable Comet Lake ‘Hatch’ Chromebook, however, as there are also Geekbench results that show plenty of Core i3 and i5 models coming as well. Additionally, boards like this can also spawn devices with Pentium and Celeron processors, too, so there will be a wide range of devices that eventually come from ‘Hatch’. We’ll be keeping an eye on all the new Chromebooks coming our way over the next few months, so make sure you are subscribed to the newsletter so you don’t miss a thing!