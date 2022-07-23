Google Meet’s YouTube live streaming feature rolling out now

Back in March, Google announced their plans to add a live streaming option to Google Meet this year, thus allowing your meetings to be viewed by more than the amount supported to join a Meet. This would also allow your stream to be viewed by large groups of people outside of your organization, giving them the option to pause and playback the presentation as needed or watch it later.

This week, Google announced that this feature is now ready and will be rolling out over the next few days to select Workspace tiers. The feature must first be enabled by an Admin, at which point users can initiate a live stream in Meet from the activities panel. Before this can happen, though, those who wish to use this feature should have their YouTube channel approved for live streaming in advance and consider that the approval process can take up to 24 hours. Once all of that is set, to start a live stream in a Meet, navigate to the Activities Panel, select “Live Streaming,” and choose your YouTube channel from the list.

Since this is a feature controlled by the Admins, live streaming can be turned on or off at the domain, OU, or group level. However, the feature will be available automatically for those who are on the Workspace Individual and for Google One Subscribers. Here is the availability:

Available to: ​ Google Workspace Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers

Google Workspace Individual users

Google One Premium plan members in select countries Not Available to: ​ Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Live streaming from Google Meet began rolling out to Rapid Release domains on July 21st and should only take 1-3 days for full visibility. However, Scheduled Release domains won’t start to see this feature until July 25th, with a slower two-week rollout.