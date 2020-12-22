Check out this massive Square Enix Christmas sale and other high-quality Google Play game discounts

Oh yes, it’s that time again! Every now and then, Square Enix drops bombshell deals and I always encourage people to scoop them up before they end. They’re so well known for timeless, high-quality content that it would almost be a shame for any self-respecting roleplaying game fan to pass them up. Besides, anyone who didn’t grow up with these games now has the accessibility of their phones to experience them and that’s pretty darn cool.

Some of the games we’ll discuss today go on sale one at a time, but it’s rare to see them all drastically drop in price. It’s Christmas time, so we’re going to start seeing some pretty impressive deals as the last week and a half of the year close off. With that in mind, let’s highlight our top three favorite deals today and then we’ll follow up with the rest.

Final Fantasy VII

Did you really expect anything else to take the top spot? Though this title hardly needs introduction, I placed it here so that you’d consider playing the original before heading over to the remake on your Playstation 4 or 5 as anything else would be blasphemy.

The first Final Fantasy to feature 3D backgrounds and CG movie scenes, this dramatic tale continues to be loved by numerous fans around the world. Battle stages also appear in full 3D for the first time, bringing an even greater sense of awe and spectacle to combat! Customize your characters in any way you like using the fantastic “material” system that allows endless combinations of spells and abilities. This product is a port based on Final Fantasy VII for PC (No changes or additions have been made to the story).

Chrono Trigger

This upgraded version of the game has improved graphics, extra content and even the ability to pair a controller to your Chromebook to play! More games should really take after this one, though we still wish Square Enix would implement cloud saves.

A chance encounter amid the festivities of Guardia’s Millennial Fair in Leene Square introduces our young hero, Crono, to a girl by the name of Marle. Deciding to explore the fair together, the two soon find themselves at an exhibition of the Telepod, the latest invention by Crono’s longtime friend Lucca. Marle, fearless and brimming with curiosity, volunteers to assist in a demonstration. An unanticipated malfunction, however, sends her hurtling through a rift in the dimensions. Taking hold of the girl’s pendant, Crono bravely follows in pursuit. But the world into which he emerges is the one of four centuries before. Journey to the forgotten past, the distant future, and even to the very End of Time. The epic quest to save a planet’s future makes history once again.

Dragon Quest VIII

Because most of the Dragon Quest games are not related to one another, you don’t need to have played the past 7 titles to enjoy this one. It has an style created by famed illustrator Akira Toriyama, yes, that’s why it looks like Dragon Ball Z. This game won’t be for landscape Chromebooks, but you can play it in portrait mode!

The phenomenally popular DRAGON QUEST VIII has sold 4.9 million units worldwide, and now it’s coming to the Android for the first time!

This was the first title in the series to be presented in full 3D, and its exquisitely detailed world has to be seen to be believed!

Set off on an unforgettable adventure with Yangus, the bandit with a heart of gold, Jessica, the high-born magical minx, and Angelo, knight and lothario, by your side! Legends tell of an ancient sceptre, within which is sealed a fearsome power…When the relic’s long-dormant magics are awoken by the treachery of a malign magician, an entire kingdom falls into a cursed slumber, prompting a young soldier to embark on an unforgettable journey…

