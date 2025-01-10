Marvel Rivals is arriving on GeForce Now just in time for Season 1

GeForce Now has been on a roll lately, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Hot on the heels of the exciting news that the service is coming to the Steam Deck with HDR and 4K gameplay, as well as getting an app on the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro, Nvidia has announced that Marvel Rivals will be joining the GeForce Now library.

For those unfamiliar, Marvel Rivals has quickly become a fan favorite since its launch, offering a fresh take on the hero shooter genre. Pitting teams of six Marvel heroes against each other in timed battles, it’s no wonder the game has been such a hit. And now, with GeForce Now support, even more gamers (like me) will be able to get in on the action.

As a free-to-play title, Marvel Rivals will be available to all GeForce Now subscribers, joining the ranks of other popular free-to-play games like Fortnite, Genshin Impact, and Counter-Strike 2. This is great news for those who want to try out the game without having to commit to a purchase.

The timing of this announcement couldn’t be better, either, as Marvel Rivals is set to launch its first season on Friday, January 10. This means that GeForce Now users will be able to jump into the action right from the start.

I hopped into some tutorial action this morning and I’m very interested in what I’m seeing. Each hero has a very different set of abilities, and this isn’t just Overwatch with a Marvel theme: the different strategies and wildly differing abilities make me think I’ll be in for a real challenge once I actually get into some games. That will have to wait until this evening, but I’m super excited to actually dig in and play a bit now that it has arrived on GeForce NOW.