Everything we expect to see at tomorrow’s #madebyGoogle hardware event

Tomorrow we’ll finally get to see everything Google has been working on for the past year. Well, see it all in the flesh, that is. There’s really no need to act like the Pixel 4 and 4 XL haven’t been leaked every way to Sunday and we know nearly everything we want about the Pixelbook Go, but there are still a few items that have been rumored and very lightly leaked that could hold a few surprises at tomorrow’s event, so here’s all we know and are hoping to see during the show and following hands-on.

Pixel 4 and 4XL

This part is a no-brainer as everything about these phones has been leaked not only by the press, but by Google themselves to an extent. These new phones will rock a 90hz display, a brand-new motion sensing tech known as Project Soli, updated internals and camera hardware, and face unlock. Ditching the notch, these Pixels are generating a ton of excitement, and we honestly can’t wait to see if Google was able to manage to hold onto a surprise or two.

These phones will also be the debut of the Next-gen Google Assistant that was shown off at Google I/O in May. This new version of the Assistant shrinks the voice model down to a file that can now live on the phone’s internal storage, making standard queries insanely fast and much more enticing to use on a regular basis.

Pixelbook Go

If you are a regular reader of this site, you know all about the Pixelbook Go and all about the way it will look, function, and possibly slot itself in Google’s Chromebook lineup. It is safe to say that Google isn’t trying anything ground-breaking with this new device and is instead looking to deliver a solid, high-class Chromebook experience for end users. There are a handful of things we don’t yet know, but we have quite a few details.

Namely, the Pixelbook Go will come with a 13.3-inch 1080p or 4K Molecular Display, 8GB/16GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage, a 60hz webcam, the Pixelbook’s keyboard, fantastic build quality, a thin frame, and 8th-gen Intel Core processors. The device is also slated to come in a variety of colors like a pink/coral mix and black at least, but other colors could be announced as well.

Google Nest Home Mini & Wifi

The Nest Home Mini comes in as a true successor to the original Google Home Mini with an improved speaker, wall-mount, and auxiliary output jack. These are all the things most users wished for in the original, so it is exciting to see Google deliver an update to the very-popular smart speaker that answers the call on all these fronts.

For the Nest Wifi, the rumor is we’ll see a similar device to the existing Google Wifi, but instead of needing multiple of the primary units, you’ll only need smaller nodes to extend the range of your internet connection throughout your house or office. The benefit of these new extenders is the fact that they will likely have a speaker included and also be able to be leveraged as smart speakers as well, so that could cut down on the number of devices around your home without sacrificing connected Assistant abilities.



Your Schedule

Pixel Buds 2

This is where we delve a bit into rumor, but it stands to reason that Google will be delivering a brand-new set of fully-wireless earbuds. The Pixel Buds were originally released with the Pixel 2 and they were just not great. The case was too big, the wire connecting them was clunky, and they didn’t fit in the ear well.

Fast forward to today and dozens of companies make fantastic wireless earbuds that compete quite well with the dominant Airpods in the market. With this climate, it only makes sense that Google is trying again at bringing a great set of earbuds to the table and we’re hopeful that Hiroshi Lockheimer’s tweet a few months back is indicative of the type of feature set we can expect to see:

Wish list for the perfect pair of truly wireless buds:



✔️ Great sound quality, latest codecs

✔️ 10+ hours before needing a charge

✔️ A case that fits in tight pockets, USB-C

✔️ Sweat-proof for workouts

✔️ Intuitive, tactile buttons

✔️ Auto mutes when someone is talking to me — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) February 24, 2019

Pixel Watch

Take this one with a huge grain of salt, but there are some rumors still rolling around that Google could unveil a new smartwatch at the event as well. If I’m being honest, I’d love for Google to deliver on this, but I have zero confidence that it will happen. With the way everything else has leaked up to this point, it seems nearly impossible that a watch somehow made it through the production cycle without anything getting out to the public. I could be wrong, but I’d advise no one hold their breath on this particular rumor.

We’re already in New York and ready for the event tomorrow, so make sure to tune in and watch the event live, follow along with us on Twitter, and keep an eye out for all our coverage of Google’s latest hardware as we finally get our hands on all this brand-new tech!