Lucky shoppers can grab Google’s Pixel Buds for $125 from U.S. Cellular

Looking for a deal on Google’s new Pixel Buds wireless headphones? You might want to check out U.S. Cellular. The mobile carrier isn’t that well-known in our area but they are the number 5 carrier in the US in terms of subscribers behind the Big Four as ATT, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint are known. U.S. Cellular is also one of the companies that lend its data bandwidth to Google’s Fi network.

Today, the wireless company has listed the Clearly White Pixel Buds for sane and thanks to a promo code, you can knock 30% off of the $179.99 retail price. There is one small catch. You have to live or at least ship to, a qualifying zip code. Which areas that includes is a bit of a mystery because U.S. Cellular’s coverage map blankets the majority of the country but they only have stores in 23 states. Presumably, orders are probably limited to the markets where U.S. Cellular has set up shop but I was able to find a couple of locations only an hour or so from me that qualified for shipping. If you’re looking to save some cash and they won’t ship to your address, hit up some friends or family and see if they live in an eligible market.

To get the deal, simply head over to the U.S. Cellular site and add the Pixel Buds to your cart. Proceed to the checkout where you’ll confirm your zip code and the, use the promo code ACCESSORY30 to get your 30% off. I didn’t finish the checkout process but after adding three pairs to my cart, I did see the discount applied to all three sets of Pixel Buds. Individual mileage my vary. Anyway, here a really good deal on a highly-anticipated set of ear buds that literally just launched yesterday. Grab yours at the link below.

Pixel Buds at US Cellular