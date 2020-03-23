First Look at the UI for resizing Linux Disk on Chrome OS

Even with Chrome OS updates on a hiatus, development continues to move forward and it looks like developers are adding some polish to an upcoming Linux feature. In its current state, the Linux container on Chrome OS can utilize up to 90% of the available free space on your Chromebooks disk. Depending on your device and your free space, that could be a lot or very little but as we’ve reported, you will soon have the ability to set the amount of space used by the Linux container.

Originally, the disk resizing feature was a part of the same UI that allowed you to change your Linux username. That still exists and it has been tweaked a bit to feel more like an actual Chrome OS feature but the latest update will add the ability to adjust the disk size after the Linux container has been enabled.

Linux setup Canary Channel

With the above feature, you set the size for your container and you’re done. The only way to resize the disk space is to remove Linux and start the install from scratch. With the new update, you will be able to resize the Linux disk image as often as you’d like directly from the Chrome OS settings menu. Once you’ve enabled Linux apps, you can navigate to settings and under the Linux (Beta) tab, you’ll find the resizing option directly above the “Remove Linux” button.

Chrome and presumably Chrome OS 82 have been scrapped and M83 will soon be pushed to the Developer channel. When that update happens, we should be able to get our hands on this new feature and take it for a spin. For developers, this will be a welcome addition as disk resources can be crucial in that environment. You can follow along with the feature request on the CRBug Tracker here.