LG and Cameyo partner to simplify app delivery with ChromeOS Flex devices

In a move that promises to significantly simplify enterprise computing, LG Business Solutions USA and Cameyo have teamed up to offer a bundled ChromeOS solution for businesses. This comprehensive bundle aims to eliminate the need for complex and costly virtual desktops while providing seamless access to limitless legacy applications—be it Windows, Linux, SaaS, or internal web apps—directly from LG ChromeOS Flex certified devices.

With more businesses moving to ChromeOS to take advantage of the security, manageability, and cost benefits, it’s imperative they ensure it’s a smooth transition for their end users to avoid dips in productivity. By bundling our LG devices with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Cameyo licenses, we’re providing a simple path for migrating to managed ChromeOS Flex certified devices while helping employees have uninterrupted access to virtually everything they need to get their jobs done. – Stephen K. Hu, Senior Director of IT Business Development at LG Business Solutions USA

What’s included in the bundle

This bundle is designed to offer a streamlined migration path for organizations, ensuring that employees have smooth, uninterrupted access to all necessary applications. To accomplish this, each LG & Cameyo bundle for ChromeOS offers:

One LG ChromeOS Flex certified device, with multiple options available to suit organizational needs.

One Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) annual license.

One Chrome Enterprise Upgrade annual license.

The benefits of LG hardware, Cameyo and ChromeOS Flex

Seamless User Experience: Rather than requiring users to navigate cumbersome virtual desktop environments, the bundle offers unified, straightforward access to all of an organization’s apps, providing an enhanced end-user experience.

Rather than requiring users to navigate cumbersome virtual desktop environments, the bundle offers unified, straightforward access to all of an organization’s apps, providing an enhanced end-user experience. Cost-Efficiency: According to a recent Economic Validation study by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), the bundle can cut Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 54% compared to traditional virtual desktops.

According to a recent Economic Validation study by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), the bundle can cut Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 54% compared to traditional virtual desktops. Enhanced Security: Unlike many remote access technologies that expose firewall and server ports to potential security threats, ChromeOS and Cameyo’s Zero Trust security models remove these risks. This ensures that apps and devices are isolated from network resources, and users can only access what they actually need.

Unlike many remote access technologies that expose firewall and server ports to potential security threats, ChromeOS and Cameyo’s Zero Trust security models remove these risks. This ensures that apps and devices are isolated from network resources, and users can only access what they actually need. Elimination of Virtual Desktop Complexity: The bundle alleviates the need for the infrastructure and licensing complexities associated with full virtual desktops, thereby streamlining IT management.

LG is deeply committed to providing organizations with cloud-first devices that are easy to manage, secure, and cost-effective. We’re proud to work alongside them as we continue to see increased demand for ChromeOS in the enterprise. This collaboration and bundle gives organizations an end-to-end solution that enables them to simply provide their users with an LG ChromeOS Flex Certified device and, as soon as they log in with their SSO of choice, get instant access to all of their apps. – Andrew Miller, CEO of Cameyo

Recent research by ESG suggests that 53% of businesses are already using ChromeOS to some degree, though adoption hasn’t been universal due to challenges in accessing various apps. According to Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst at ESG, this bundle—especially with Cameyo’s recent integration into ChromeOS—will help increase enterprise-wide adoption of ChromeOS.

Eligible Devices

The LG & Cameyo bundle for ChromeOS is currently available through select resellers and distributors. LG devices that qualify for this bundle include:

LG 14ZT980 Mobile Thin Client

LG 15ZT90P Mobile Thin Client

LG 16UT70Q-G Mobile Thin Client

LG CL600N-6N

LG 24CN670NK6N

LG 24CN650N

LG 34CN650N

By joining forces, LG Business Solutions and Cameyo are making it easier than ever for organizations to shift towards a more secure, manageable, and cost-effective computing environment. With reduced complexity and increased efficiency, this bundled solution represents a solid solution for businesses aiming to modernize their IT infrastructure.

