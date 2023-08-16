Don’t miss your chance to win the ultimate ChromeOS for Business Bundle

In case you missed our last announcement, we have teamed up with folks over at Google, LG, and Cameyo to put together the ultimate ChromeOS for Business bundle giveaway. If you’re a business owner, IT decision-maker, or even just someone who works for a company that could benefit from this bundle, you don’t want to miss this one!

Who’s eligible to win

This giveaway is a little different from others that we have done in the past in that it is entirely business-focused. So if your organization is looking to adopt ChromeOS, this one is for you! In order to enter to win, you must provide your company name, company size, and business email. Once the winner is selected, we will verify the winner’s eligibility and then reach out to confirm your business’ shipping address. Here’s a breakdown of what the bundle includes:

10 LG 34” All-In-One ChromeOS Flex devices: This sleek, all-in-one Chromebase solution combines power with an expansive ultrawide 34-inch display.

10 Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) licenses: Unlock the full potential of your ChromeOS devices with cloud-based app virtualization.

10 Chrome Enterprise Upgrade licenses: Enhance the capabilities of your ChromeOS fleet.

This bundle provides businesses with everything you might need to deploy these ChromeOS devices in minutes while providing seamless access to all your apps – including Windows apps – so that your people have the most secure, productive experience possible.

For those curious about the LG All-In-One, it’s essentially Chromebase running ChromeOS Flex. With a stunning ultrawide 34-inch LG monitor, users will enjoy ample space for multitasking and can seamlessly tap into Google’s and Cameyo’s cloud ecosystems. These devices could assist in application delivery for front desk settings, checkout counters, call centers, etc. for any number of businesses.

Here’s how to enter

To be eligible for this giveaway, you’ll need to share the name of the company you work for (this one is for enterprise/business customers, after all), your company’s size, and your company email. Eligibility will be dependent on our ability to confirm the accuracy of the information submitted. This giveaway is only available in the U.S. and Canada and will end on September 4th, 2023, at 10 AM ET.

We wish all of you the best of luck! We know that many of our business-focused readers are busy people, but getting entered to win through the widget below will only take a little of your time. We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Google, LG, and Cameyo for this exclusive giveaway!