Lenovo’s new colorful Chromebook line is now (mostly) available

Google is looking to make a splash with its latest entrant into the Chrome OS space. The upcoming “Not Pink” version of the Pixelbook Go is the companies first attempt as a more colorful device that is aimed at “the user on the go.” However, the Pixelbook Go isn’t the first device to add a unique touch of color to a Chromebook.

Announced in August at IFA Berlin, Lenovo’s new lineup of eye-catching Chromebooks are now officially available on their site. The new Chromebooks include an 11.6″, a 15.6″ convertible and a 14″ clamshell. These aren’t the most powerful devices in the world but they do offer a range of processors from Intel’s newer Gemini Lake and Pentium Gold families.

Lenovo C340-15

First up is Lenovo’s second 15.6″ convertible Chromebook. This one falls more into the budget department than the Yoga Chromebook but it adds a numeric keypad and comes in Mineral Grey.

Chrome OS

Intel Pentium 4417U

15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 250 nits, multi-touch, anti-glare

4GB DDR4 2133MHz

32GB eMMC

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

14.23” x 9.8” x 0.74”

4.37 lbs

Android and Linux apps

MSRP $429.99

Lenovo C340-11

Next, we have Lenovo’s latest 11.6″ convertible. This one is most certainly the spiritual successor to the Flex 11/N23 but it takes on a more appealing design with its new Sand Pink color. Powered by the Gemini Lake dual-core N4000, both available models feature 4GB of RAM and an 11.6″ HD IPS touch display. Starting at $309.99, you can upgrade from 32GB of storage to 64GB for a mere ten dollars.

Chrome OS

Intel® Celeron® N4000

11.6″ HD (1366 x 768) IPS, glossy, multi-touch display

4GB DDR4 RAM

32GB/64GB eMMC

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Platinum Grey(coming soon) and Sand Pink

360-degree hinge

Android and Linux app support

Lenovo S340-14

Last but not least is Lenovo’s latest 14″ Chromebook. The S340-14 is a traditional clamshell that comes in two colors: Onyx Black and my personal favorite, Dark Orchid. (sadly, the Dark Orchid model is not yet available) Internally, the S340 sports the same dual-core Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as the base model C340-11. You do get a bit of an upgrade on the display with an optional Full HD touch display that is listed to crank out 250 nits of brightness. (That’s a welcome feature in a sea of mid-range devices with dismal panels.)

Chrome OS

Intel® Celeron® N4000

up to 14.0” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 250 nits, multi-touch display

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC storage

2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

12.9″ x 9.2″ x 0.74″

Starting at 3.02 lbs

Android and Linux app support

Starting price $249.99









Again, these aren’t exactly flagship-caliber devices but they aren’t meant to be. These Chromebooks are aimed directly at the masses with options to meet the needs of nearly all general users. Honestly, I’m excited to get a closer look at the new Lenovo lineup.