Lenovo’s Budget-Friendly C330 Now Available And It’s Worth A Look

Following the release of their latest flagship, Lenovo has now made their budget-friendly convertible Chromebook available and it’s definitely worth considering if you’re in the market for a versatile machine that won’t break the bank.

The Chromebook C330 is built around MediaTek’s MT8173c processor and comes paired with 4GB of RAM and your choice of 32GB or 64B of eMMC storage. If those specs sound familiar that’s because they are exactly the same as the C330’s predecessor the Lenovo Flex 11/N23 Yoga.

Sadly, Lenovo didn’t opt to upgrade anything except the for the storage. The Flex 11 came with either 16Gb or 32GB. Still, I remain a big fan of the Flex 11 Chromebook and think that for the price, its successor is a solid purchase amongst so many Apollo Lake devices that are pushing $400.

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 disposes of the rugged design of the Flex 11/N23 Yoga as they are being marketed to the general public. Instead of the matte black finish, the C330 comes in Blizzard White and features an 11.6″ 1366×768 IPS touch display.

Apart from that, you’ll get a decent variety of ports with one USB-C, one USB-A, SD card reader and full-size HDMI port. Handy.

The C330 will come sporting Android apps out of the box and if the stars align correctly, will support Linux apps in the very near future.

You can pick up the 64GB model from Amazon for $299.99 and the 32GB version from Best Buy for $279.

