Deal Alert: My favorite Google Assistant device is currently 50% off

Lenovo’s bedside Smart Clock with the Google Assistant has become my favorite smart speaker/display around the house. It doesn’t feature all of the bells and whistles you’ll get from more robust devices such as the JBL Link View or Nest Hub Max but that’s not what it was designed to be. What it is meant to be is a discrete, aesthetically pleasing alternative for users who want an alarm clock that gives them access to Home controls and many of the key features that come along with the Goole Assistant.

On top of that, it really does sound good. At $79.99, the Lenovo Smart Clock may cost more than you’re willing to fork over for a quasi-smart display/alarm clock but for the sound quality, ambient display and all else that it does, I think it’s worth it. (Seriously, when you put this thing next to an original Google Home Mini, there’s no comparison.) Now, this doesn’t mean the Lenovo Smart Clock couldn’t use a price reduction.

Lenovo’s Black Friday deals have already leaked out and the Smart Clock is right there in the mix. Don’t want to wait? Well, today is your lucky day. For a limited time, Lenovo, Best Buy and others are selling the tiny smart clock for the lowest price we’ve seen. You can grab the Lenovo for $39.99 which is exactly what it will be priced at for Black Friday. For forty bucks, I will recommend this device seven days a week. Sure, you aren’t going to DJ a party with it but it is an amazing speaker for a smaller room and you’d be hard-pressed to find an Assistant device with these features for less.

Lenovo Smart Clock at Lenovo Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy

