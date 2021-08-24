Lenovo launches rugged AMD-powered Chromebook 300e with LTE on AT&T network

Once upon a time, it really felt as if LTE-enabled Chromebooks and laptops, in general, were living on borrowed time. In a time when most everyone has a smartphone and access to a mobile hotspot, having a separate data plan dedicated to one particular device just didn’t make a lot of sense. That all changed when the world was thrust into the middle of a global pandemic. Even when things return to some form of normalcy, the world as we know it has forever changed. That fact is very true when we’re talking about the global workforce. Countless employees have resigned themselves to continuing a remote or some form of hybrid work model and that means connectivity is more important than ever before.

Thankfully, the lightweight nature of Chrome OS lends itself well to the portable nature of the “always connected” lifestyle and we are starting to see a resurgence of devices with cellular data capability baked right in. Just this month, Samsung released an LTE-enabled version of its new budget-friendly Galaxy Chromebook Go and HP will soon begin shipping the Qualcomm-powered Chromebook x2 11 tablets that will offer LTE as an option for a little extra dough. While there aren’t a TON of options out there to pick up a Chromebook with LTE, the number of devices continues to grow and now we have our first-ever AMD-powered Chromebook with a cellular option.

The device itself isn’t actually new but instead, a new iteration of Lenovo’s long-running rugged series of EDU and enterprise-focused Chromebooks. The Lenovo 300e Chromebook is an 11.6″ convertible with rugged specs, an AMD APU, and a SIM card slot for dedicated mobile data that won’t eat into your phone’s hotspot. The new model is launching exclusively – at least for now – on the AT&T network and that’s where you’ll need to purchase it if you’re interested. Here’s a look at the Lenovo 300e Chromebook w/LTE.

Lenovo C300e Chromebook AMD w/LTE

Chrome OS

AMD 3015Ce SoC 2-core/4-thread

4GB RAM DDR4-1600

32GB eMMC

11.6″ IPS touch display 1366 x 768

MicroSD

USB-C

2 x USB-A

HDMI

dual 2W speakers

webcam w/privacy shade

3.5mm audio jack

At the end of the day, this is a fairly run-of-the-mill Chromebook and it probably isn’t one that will be on your holiday shopping list. That said, adding the option for LTE to a device that’s designed for workers in the field or even students is very smart and I’d wager that this Chromebook will be a solid seller for Lenovo. The Lenovo 300e Chromebook will go on sale from AT&T on September 10th for $420 but you’ll be able to pick it up on a payment plan if you like. Of course, you’ll have to add a data line for your new Chromebook but AT&T will be happy to take care of that for you. It is unclear if this device will be locked to AT&T but I tend to think we’ll see the 300e Chromebook available for or from other carriers in the future. You can read more about the new Lenovo Chromebook at the link below.

Lenovo 300e Chromebook w/LTE from AT&T