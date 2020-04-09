The Lenovo Duet Chromebook will launch in at least these 5 markets

We are in new Chromebooks season around here with the recent launches of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, but I’d wager there is even more excitement building over the imminent launch of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook. When we had our hands-on time with the device back at CES 2020 in January, it honestly stole my heart and was promised by Lenovo to start shipping some time in May of this year.

Since then, we’ve fallen under a pandemic, so timelines can get a bit blurry in times like these. We’ve received no word at this point that there will be any delays on the Duet, but we’ve also not had any further confirmation on a firm date, either. With the prompt arrival of the other two big Chromebook releases from CES 2020, I’m inclined to think things could still be on track for a May release. Call it wishful thinking, but if Samsung and ASUS could get their devices out the door on time, I’d wager Lenovo is just as capable to follow suit.

In our relentless searching for anything of substance on the release of the Duet, we did manage to come across the Energy Star certification listing for the new device, and there is at least a tiny bit of good info inside it. Most of what is available is stuff we already know, but at the very bottom of the report is a section that lists the markets the Duet will be releasing to along with this Energy Star certification: US, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan and Canada.

Now, before you get upset thinking that your market is left off this list, you need to know that Energy Star certification really only exists in the areas listed above with the addition of the European Single Market. That area is defined on their Wikipedia page as basically being the entire European Union. For those of you in the EU, this may mean it will take some time before you see Lenovo release this device in your area. With Energy Star certifications being valid for your areas, if it was launching there we’d assume the European Single Market would be included. For anyone outside of the areas we’ve mentioned above, however, there’s no firm evidence for or against a release in your market.

We’re continuing to dig around and reach out to our contacts with Lenovo to get as much info as we can about the upcoming Chrome OS tablet. I’m very hopeful at this point that we’ll be getting our hands on one in just a few weeks, and I’m very excited about the prospects of a $279 tablet/detachable Chromebook that will be such a great fit for so many users across the board. The wait shouldn’t be long now.

