It’s Green Monday and Lenovo is selling this rugged, kid-proof Chromebook for only $189

Green Monday is the retail industry’s follow-up to Cyber Monday that attempts to keep holiday sales up through the month of December. It takes some hunting around but over the past few years, this newest of deal days can uproot some serious savings if you know where to look. Lenovo is looking to take full advantage of Green Monday with “rolling” deals that will go live throughout the day but the best Chromebook deal on their site is up and ready for those who are interested.

The successor to original Chromebook N23 and Flex 11, the Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen is a rugged convertible that’s powered by the ARM-based MediaTek processor found in a variety of Lenovo’s devices. While the former has gotten a bit long in the tooth, a recent update to the newer MediaTek models has given the Chromebook 300e an extension on its End of Life date which means this little, rugged convertible will receive the latest Chrome OS updates until at least June of 2025.

When we tested the original 300e as well as its sibling, the Flex 11, we found it to be as sturdy as any EDU device on the market and therefore, it’s the perfect device to have around for the youngsters. It features a spill-resistant, mechanically anchored keyboard, reinforced ports and hinges, rubber bumpers and is drop-tested to a height of 29.5 inches which means an accidental leap off of the couch or coffee table is nothing to worry about.

You can find variations of the Lenovo Chromebook 300e priced around $250-$300 which isn’t bad considering the features it offers and the abuse it can withstand but Lenovo has just slashed the price on their site and it can be yours for the crazy low price of $188.76 when you use the promo code THINKHOLIDAY at checkout. That’s more than 50% off depending on whose MSRP you’re looking at. Here’s a look at the Lenovo Chromebook 300e’s full specs:

Lenovo Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen

Chrome OS

MediaTek™ 8173C (2.10GHz) processor

4GB LPDDR3 1866MHz RAM

32GB eMMC storage

11.6″ HD IPS, anti-glare touch display with 250 nits of brightness

Bluetooth 4.1

720HD webcam

1 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, 3.5mm audio jack

Full-size SD card reader

Spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys / 75cm

Reinforced ports & hinges

Drop-resistant up to 29.5″ / 75cm

Auto Update Policy date: June 2025*









There aren’t a lot of convertible Chromebooks out there that offer this degree of durability and are still going to get updates for five more years. Lenovo has thrived in this space and the Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen is just another example of how they’re making cost-effective Chromebooks that are built to last. Check out the Lenovo Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen and all the Green Monday deals below and if you haven’t already, head over to our Visa Gift Card giveaway and sign up for Rakuten (formerly Ebates). You’ll get up to 10% cashback when you shop online at Lenovo.

