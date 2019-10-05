Get up to $200 of the Yoga Chromebook during Lenovo’s semi-annual sale

Before you know it, we’ll be rolling head-first into the holiday shopping madness that is Black Friday. Between now and the New Year, we are likely to see just about every flagship Chromebook deeply discounted as the next generation of devices prepares to invade the market in 2020. That’s great news for shoppers.

Thanks to Lenovo’s “semi-annual” sales event, you don’t have to wait to score some savings on one of the best-equipped Chromebooks of the year. The Yoga Chromebook offers a premium build, powerful internals and still boasts the honor of being the only Chrome OS device on the market with an optional 4K display. (That will likely change at Google’s event next week but still, the UHD Yoga has a great screen.

During Lenovo’s sale, which ends tomorrow, the Yoga Chromebook 4K has been discounted by $130 and you can grab an extra 10% of this and nearly everything else on the site. That brings the UHD Yoga down to $629.99 which makes the 15.6″ convertible a very strong deal. Take a closer look at the Yoga Chromebook 4K.

There are savings on the standard 1080P model as well. You can pick up the Core i5, 8GB/128GB FHD version for $575.99. If 4K means little to you, this is probably the better deal. The savings don’t stop with Chromebooks either. You can grab a Lenovo Smart display and save as much as $150 when you bundle it with compatible smart products from Lenovo. Don’t forget to use the promo code ANNUAL10 to pick up those extra savings.

