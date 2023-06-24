Act fast: the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook has dropped to a ludicrous $169

There are Chromebook deals and then there are insane Chromebook deals. This one is the latter. Just last week, the brand-new Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook dropped to $189, making it a pretty easy recommendation to anyone looking for a sub-$200 Chromebook. Though we’d yet to get our hands on the new Kompanio 520 and this new Lenovo Chromebook that houses it, a Chromebook under $200 is always something to consider.

But two things have changed since that first price drop: for one, we actually have this Chromebook in the office and two, it has dropped in price by an additional $20 to hit a ridiculous $169 price point for at least a couple days.

Best Buy has the Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3 on sale right now for $169 and is set to remove that sale price by Monday, June 26th. I’d imagine that means you have today and through the day on Sunday to take advantage of this pricing. And with only a few hours with this Chromebook in the office at this point, I can already tell you this price makes the Slim 3 absolutely worth the asking price.

Though I haven’t used the Slim 3 long enough to fully know what the Kompanio 520 is capable of, I do know the 300 nit anti-glare screen is great, the 1080p webcam is a fantastic addition, and the keyboard and trackpad feel pretty great so far. For an affordable Chromebook, I’m also very impressed by the fit and finish of the chassis and the firmness this all-plastic Chromebook possesses.

And when you get all that for $169, it’s frankly a bit shocking. But as I said, this deal isn’t going to last long. If you are looking for a straightforward, light, thin, touch-enabled Chromebook with a very nice screen, you won’t find anything like this for $169. I need to spend a bit more time with it, obviously, but at this price I can already tell you it’s a no-brainer.

