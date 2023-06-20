Two Chromebooks under $200 that are actually worth buying

As much as I’d love to recommend that everyone go out and buy an ultra-premium device like the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, I fully understand that the average consumer isn’t ready or even able to drop a thousand dollars on a new laptop. Especially a Chromebook. Not only that, devices in that realm are overkill for most casual users. Oftentimes, we just need a good laptop that will let us navigate the web and consume content. For that, you shouldn’t have to pay a king’s ransom to get a device that doesn’t stink.

Thankfully, you don’t have to. I’ve stumbled upon two very solid Chromebook deals that will get you in a very capable laptop for less than $200. Both of these devices feature very recently launched processors and are guaranteed to get seamless updates through 2031/2032 which makes these laptops a great value that will last you for years to come. Let’s take a look. Shall we?

HP 15.6″ Chromebook

The latest 15.6″ device from HP, this oversized clamshell features the Alder Lake N200 CPU from Intel which, in our testing, has proven itself to be powerful enough to handle even moderately heavy workloads. Paired with 8GB of RAM, this 15.6″ Chromebook is capable of being a primary device for work while being budget-friendly enough to use as a kick around device in your home.

Equipped with a numeric keypad, this would be a great Chromebook for number crunchers as well as students. At 64GB, it doesn’t have a ton of storage but it does have a MicroSD card slot to expand that space, if needed. The only thing about this Chromebook that’s not great is the HD display. It’s not the worst panel out there but 1366 x 768 isn’t the best resolution for a screen this size. Still, price determines value and right now, you can pick up this handy Chromebook for $199. That’s a savings of $200 and given its performance, it is well worth it and then some.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

One of two new Chromebook 3 models from Lenovo this year, the Slim 3 Chromebook is powered by the MediaTek 520 SoC. Being that is an ARM processor, you won’t find any fans which is nice if you like a quiet environment when you’re working or streaming. Featuring a Full HD 14-inch touch screen, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook makes for a great device for content consumption and the lightweight form-factor means it’s easy to use when you’re on the go.

Like the HP, the Lenovo only has 64GB of storage but it also has a handy MicroSD slot for expanded storage. You only get 4GB of RAM but based on our limited experience with the MediaTek 520, the limited memory won’t be a big issue for those doing moderate web-based tasks or using this laptop to stream some content from your favorite streaming service. Normally $319, you can pick up the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook right now for only $189.