Get the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i for $200 off retail

There’s no doubt that it is the time of year for deals. Gabriel just surfaced the $299 sale on the Lenovo Flex 5i with the 11th-gen Intel Core i3 inside over the weekend, and this deal comes right on the heels of that stellar offer. While the $299 model is the one I’d personally go after if I was shopping in this price range, this latest deal at Best Buy might appeal to some of you looking to shave another $80 off your holiday budget.

Over at Best Buy right now, the same Lenovo Flex 5i is available for $220 and comes with the same great screen, convertible hinge, USI pen support, dual upward-firing speakers and solid keyboard/trackpad combo. Though the higher-end model mentioned earlier in this post comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this more-affordable version ships with the stout Pentium 7505 processor and only 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

While those specs aren’t anything to write home about, the Pentium processor paired with the other niceties on offer by this Chromebook will make for a solid overall user experience. Again, I’d encourage you to check out the currently-$299 Flex 5i at Amazon if you are looking for a bit more performance and storage (both are in the Chrome Shop listing linked here and below), but if you are really after a deal on a good Chromebook, this could be a fantastic present for a loved one.

As we always say, these deals don’t tend to last very long, so I’d make arrangements for purchase sooner than later if you can. The Amazon deal for the $299 Flex 5i has been going for a few days at this point, so I’d wager it may be even closer to coming to an end. Good luck!