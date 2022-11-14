Deal Alert: This premium 11th Gen Chromebook convertible is only $299

I just finished up this week’s Top 5 Chromebook deals for the week but I really feel that this particular Chromebook deal deserved its own special spotlight. No, it isn’t the latest, most-powerful Chromebook on the market. It isn’t even what some would consider a flagship device but what it is is a formidable 2-in-1 with ample power and a very affordable price.

Lenovo’s family of Flex 5 Chromebooks have long been some of our favorite devices. This is due mostly to the beautiful balance of premium features combined with a price tag that’s well below that of other premium devices. The 2021 model of the Flex 5 Chromebook features a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 with the most widely sold variation sporting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like its predecessors, the Flex 5i has a 13.3″ display that isn’t the brightest but it works just fine in normal, indoor settings.

While the Flex 5i doesn’t necessarily look or feel like the most premium device on the market, it is still very well built and has most of what you’d expect from a Chromebook that’s priced much higher. That’s because this Chromebook 2-in-1 retails for just over $400. Now, with Black Friday coming I’d say take that $400 and get a newer 12th Gen device when the sales drop. That said, the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook can be had right now for only $299 on Amazon and that’s practically highway robbery. You’d have a hard time finding a device this powerful and this versatile for this little money and honesty, the Flex is a delight to use. It was my daily drive for months and I still love picking it up to this day. You can find the specs and a link to all the buying options below. Grab one before they’re gone.

Chromebook Flex 5i Key Specs

Chrome OS

11th-gen Intel Core i3

8GB RAM

128GB eMMC storage

13.3″ FullHD IPS touch display @ 250 nits

720p webcam with privacy shade

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Wi-fi 6 & Bluetooth 5

USI compatible

AUE date June 2029

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

Androind and Linux app ready

