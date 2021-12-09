Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You are here: Home / Chrome OS Tablet / No, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is not discontinued
No, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is not discontinued

No, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is not discontinued

By Leave a Comment

For reasons unknown to us, Lenovo tends to do this very strange thing with items on their website. When a device they sell goes out of stock (this happens quite often), the item gets marked on their website as discontinued. In reality, this generally just means Lenovo isn’t in possession of any of these devices to sell on their website. It 100% does not mean that they have stopped making, distributing, and selling the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 via other outlets. Not by a long shot.

The current state of things over at Lenovo’s website

As a matter of fact, we’re giving away 5 of these devices – new in the box – tomorrow at 10am EST. With our very-positive review out already and so many others out there already, this device is one that will likely be around for a very, very long time. Look at the original Duet: it showed up in January of 2020 and is still selling very well nearly two years later.

This latest tablet is definitely not a fly-by-night release by Lenovo, and our contact there has made it clear that even though they are out of stock at Lenovo’s webiste, this discontinued message is an error and will be going away pretty soon. We don’t know when we’ll see Lenovo have the Duet 5 back in stock, but we do know that Best Buy has them ready and available right now if you want to pick one up before the holidays.

As we said in the review, this device strikes a brilliant balance between productive Chromebook and useful consumption tablet. There have been many that have tried, and many that have failed. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the real deal at $499 and it makes us all very excited to see what could come in the Chromebook tablet space as more ARM processors get involved.

Enter to win a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
Shop Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop
Get Alerted About New Posts On
Your Schedule
Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter
Latest Posts

About Robby Payne

Tech junkie. Musician. Web Developer. Coffee Snob. Huge fan of the Google things. Founded Chrome Unboxed because so many of my passions collide in this space. I like that. I want to share that. I hope you enjoy it too.