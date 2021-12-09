No, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is not discontinued

For reasons unknown to us, Lenovo tends to do this very strange thing with items on their website. When a device they sell goes out of stock (this happens quite often), the item gets marked on their website as discontinued. In reality, this generally just means Lenovo isn’t in possession of any of these devices to sell on their website. It 100% does not mean that they have stopped making, distributing, and selling the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 via other outlets. Not by a long shot.

The current state of things over at Lenovo’s website

As a matter of fact, we’re giving away 5 of these devices – new in the box – tomorrow at 10am EST. With our very-positive review out already and so many others out there already, this device is one that will likely be around for a very, very long time. Look at the original Duet: it showed up in January of 2020 and is still selling very well nearly two years later.

This latest tablet is definitely not a fly-by-night release by Lenovo, and our contact there has made it clear that even though they are out of stock at Lenovo’s webiste, this discontinued message is an error and will be going away pretty soon. We don’t know when we’ll see Lenovo have the Duet 5 back in stock, but we do know that Best Buy has them ready and available right now if you want to pick one up before the holidays.

As we said in the review, this device strikes a brilliant balance between productive Chromebook and useful consumption tablet. There have been many that have tried, and many that have failed. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the real deal at $499 and it makes us all very excited to see what could come in the Chromebook tablet space as more ARM processors get involved.