Lenovo Chromebox Micro Review: Pocket-sized and perfect for the right user

ChromeOS has always been a bit of a chameleon – morphing from its humble beginnings as a simple browser-based operating system to a versatile platform that can now be found in all sorts of places from classrooms to boardrooms. One of its latest incarnations? Digital signage. That’s where the Lenovo Chromebox Micro steps onto the stage. Announced at the Digital Sign Experience (DSE) in Las Vegas back in December 2023, this pocket-sized Chromebox is purpose-built for interactive displays and digital signage. But does this little guy have what it takes to be more than just a signage solution? Let’s dive in and find out!

Tiny, pocket-sized design

The first thing you’ll notice about the Chromebox Micro is its size. It’s about as big as a smartphone and weighs just a pound. This makes it incredibly portable and easy to deploy, a major advantage for businesses that need to set up digital signage quickly. Despite its small size, it’s a fully functional ChromeOS device, complete with decent specs and a surprising number of ports. The only ChromeOS device smaller is the ASUS Chromebit, and that’s been around since 2015.

Purpose-built performance and ports

The Chromebox Micro runs on a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, with 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s designed to be fanless, ventless, and dust-proof, making it ideal for 24/7 operation in various environments. And it’s packed with ports: two USB-C, two full-sized USB, HDMI, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and even mounting options.

CPU Intel Jasper Lake2c N4500, 8+32, fanless OS ChromeOS Memory / Storage 8GB / 32GB eMMC Dimensions 163 x 79 x 19.7 mm Weight 450 grams I/O 2x USB Type-C

2x USB Type-A

1x HDMI

1x RJ45 Data

1x Audio Jack

1x Power Button

1x LED Indicator

1x K-Lock

The Chromebox Micro can also power two 4K displays simultaneously. Lenovo has even collaborated with Instoresceen to develop custom 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch inFLEX touchscreen displays specifically for this device, featuring a rear cutout where the Chromebox Micro can be easily mounted.

It also works perfectly with other touch displays, making the Chromebox Micro an ideal brain for an interactive touchscreen experience. Educators can leverage this to build engaging lessons, while businesses can create interactive customer kiosks. If your display supports pen input, that should theoretically work as well, potentially opening up opportunities for digital whiteboarding.

However, the Celeron N4500 processor is where things get a bit tricky. The dual-core Celeron struggled to keep up, even with relatively simple tasks. Running more than a few windows, with messaging PWA apps open, and music playing resulted in noticeable lag. The 8GB of RAM does help a little but the Lenovo Chromebox Micro struggles to keep up with even my most daily workflow. And with only 32GB of storage, you’ll need to keep your downloads and app installs in check, too.

Compared to other Chromeboxes on the market, the Chromebox Micro may not be the best fit for someone who wants a desktop workstation. On the plus side, the fanless design ensures the Chromebox Micro remains completely silent, which helps keep the internals clean and dust-free, especially since it might be tucked away behind displays or monitors.

As a device primarily intended for performing a single task, like running a digital signage window, I was honestly surprised that I was able to get any work done on the Chromebox Micro. But as a primary computing device, it’s passable at best. You can do basic browsing and email work, but if you start opening too many things, you can expect some lag and slowdowns.

The first portable Chromebox

But here’s something very interesting about the Chromebox Micro: it can be powered by a portable battery pack. The included charger is a 45W USB-C, not the standard barrel charger we typically see with Chromeboxes, so one of the first things I did was connect a RAVPower portable power bank to the Chromebox Micro. And to my surprise, it booted up and worked flawlessly! We’ve seen this work on Chromebooks before, but most Chromeboxes require a barrel charger to boot, so this is a first.

This sort of portability really opens up a world of possibilities. Suddenly, a portable ChromeOS setup with unique peripherals starts to make sense. Pair it with a set of AR glasses and a small keyboard/mouse, and you have a futuristic mobile workstation. Of course, you’re limited by the battery pack’s capacity and performance, but it’s still an exciting new way to get productive on the go.

Should you buy the Lenovo Chromebox Micro?

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a solid offering with a very specific target audience. I’ve heard from readers who are using it in all sorts of interesting ways, from powering instrument displays on a boat to replacing aging Chromebits. If you’re looking for a digital signage solution, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a no-brainer. And if you’re a tinkerer, someone who doesn’t need a lot of computing power, or someone with a specific use case in mind, this pocket-sized device might be the perfect fit. It’s perfect for those users and truly shines in these unique scenarios.

However, if you’re seeking a primary computing device or need more power, there are better options out there. The ASUS Chromebox 5a, for instance, offers more versatility for only a little bit more money. The Chromebox Micro could handle your home or office needs if you have low-performance requirements but for anything more demanding, you’ll likely want to look elsewhere.

If you do have a specific use case and decide to pick up the Lenovo Chromebox Micro, the best deal for consumers is over at B&H, which has it listed for $249 without a Chrome Management license. If you need a management license, you can add it on B&H and pay $389.