Lenovo launches early Black Friday deals on all the Assistant smart displays

Lenovo has been running daily deals on everything from gaming laptops to smart-home bundles and everything in between but today, the deal we’ve been waiting for has arrived. Along with some significant savings on smart display bundles, the very attractive and versatile Lenovo Smart Clock is 50% off through the rest of the week.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Lenovo’s bedside smart display remains my favorite Google Assistant device around my home. I don’t use cameras on smart displays very often and even if I did, it wouldn’t be from the edge of my bed. I have a JBL Link View that serves that purpose. The Lenovo Smart Clock originally struck me as a novelty product until I brought it home and actually started using it. It’s perfect for the purpose that it was created.

First, obviously, it’s an alarm clock. It has a great display that puts off very little light when it switches to its ambient mode but is bright enough to see from across the room when the lights are on. Second is the sound quality. No, you aren’t going to deejay a party with the Lenovo but when I’m getting ready in the morning or just tooling around the house, it sounds good and pumps out enough volume that I’ll pick it over the Home Mini every time.

More recently, I’ve started wearing a smartwatch and the Lenovo’s USB port on the back is perfect for charging my TicWatch Pro while I’m asleep. It’s a simplistic device that fits a need I didn’t really know I had and I enjoy everything about it. The fabric exterior has a very Google-y feel to it and it blends in with most any decor. The Lenovo Smart Clock may be a little pricey for some at $80 but when we’re talking $39.99, this is a great addition to any smart home and even a killer gift for the tech-head in your life.

Lenovo Smart Display & Bundles

Lenovo’s 8″ and 10″ smart displays with the Google Assistant have been popular sellers among the few offerings in the space and they frequently enjoy steep discounts and savings when bundled with other smart home products. For Black Friday, you can save $60 when you buy the 8″ smart display and even more when you pair it or the 10″ model with the Lenovo Smart Clock or Lenovo smart plugs and bulbs.

Lenovo smart displays are equipped with the full array of Google Assistant features including a camera for Duo video calls. You can cast to the displays and use them to control Assistant-compatible products in your smart home. Check out the Lenovo Smart Display and bundles:

There are some great deals if you’re looking to up your smart home game but Lenovo is offering savings across their site and there’s a little something for everyone. Discounts on accessories, peripherals, laptops, monitors and more. You can find all the Black Friday deals below and don’t forget, you can get up to 10% cashback by using Rakuten(formerly Ebates) when you shop at Lenovo. Whether you’re new to the program or an old school, cashback guru, don’t forget to sign up to win a $250 Visa Gift Card sponsored by the folks over at Rakuten.

