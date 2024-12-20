If Android takes over for ChromeOS, I want widgets on my desktop

With all the chatter around ChromeOS eventually shifting to the Android kernel (and wilder rumors that Android will replace ChromeOS 100% on Chromebooks eventually), there’s one massive benefit I’m really hoping for as a result of whatever all of this becomes: widgets. I love home screen widgets on my Android phone and even Apple finally caved and gave iPhone the ability to use widgets. It feels like it’s time for ChromeOS to get on board.

Imagine having quick access to information and app functionality directly on your ChromeOS desktop. Think mini-calendars, sticky notes, weather updates, news feeds, and even interactive music controls. Instead of being just a pretty, uncluttered background image, the ChromeOS desktop could become a dynamic place for tons of quick-glance features.

I freely assume that the underlying bits of ChromeOS simply don’t align well with this future, but the move to the Android Kernel could help that along. While I do expect this change to greatly impact the way Android apps install and run on Chromebooks, I’m really hopeful that this deeper integration also opens up the possibility that my beloved Google Calendar, Weather, News, YouTube Music and clock widgets I use constantly on my phone might become a reality on my Chromebook as well.

Yes, I’m aware that the ChromeOS shelf offers some quick access functionality, but it is limited in scope and is not glanceable. Widgets could take all the fun stuff in the ChromeOS tray (like the calendar, media, and quick file access) to a whole new level on the desktop, giving users a more efficient way to interact with our most-used apps and information.

It seems like a natural progression for ChromeOS, and with Android at the core of things eventually, it really does feel more possible than ever before. And while we’re at it, I think they should allow users to drop files, apps, and other things on the desktop as well. If we think of it more like an Android home screen, I think this largely unused portion of the OS is ripe for an upgrade. Here’s hoping it shows up one day.

