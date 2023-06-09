IDC study explores the acceleration of ChromeOS adoption, thanks to Virtual App Delivery

The global COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the workplace permanently. As the hybrid work model has become the new standard for thousands of companies, cloud-first operating systems such as ChromeOS have taken center stage. The need for lightweight, cloud-centric infrastructures has led many companies to seek out virtualization solutions that can keep up with the every-changing landscape of security and mobility. Combined with the ongoing mission of making technology cost-effective, enterprises have shifted away from traditional desktops in favor of cloud-first computing.

What is a “cloud-first operating system?” While a relatively new term, a cloud-first operating system represents the evolution of long-used devices previously referred to as thin clients. These machines were designed with the sole purpose of connecting to the internet or local infrastructure to deliver apps via a virtual desktop. Cloud-first operating systems like ChromeOS build on this ecosystem by offering secure access to a wide range of cloud services while offering a robust local OS that’s drastically different from traditional operating systems. With Chromebooks, you get the cloud-first experience that ChromeOS was built on along with the ability to leverage Android applications, a Linux environment and thanks to companies like Cameyo, access to all other applications (including Windows apps)that were once only available via resource-heavy virtual desktop solutions.

One of the biggest challenges in making the shift to a cloud-first approach is the ongoing dependencies for legacy applications. ChromeOS doesn’t run “traditional” executables like those found on Windows devices but many companies rely on these applications for daily operations and in many cases, viable web-based solutions simply aren’t available, yet. Unfortunately, traditional virtual desktop and virtualization technologies are not only cumbersome and resource-heavy, they can be cost-inhibitive for many companies.

The analysts at IDC predict that by 2026 the number of notebook endpoint solutions utilizing virtualization for application delivery will increase by at least 6-7 percent. In contrast, the report anticipates that desktop solutions will not only stall but could see a sharp decrease of 10 percent. Companies have turned to lightweight, cloud-first operating systems like ChromeOS for a number of reasons including but certainly not limited to the lower cost of acquisition, device longevity, and the secure nature of the OS itself. This new report by IDC explores the accelerated adoption of ChromeOS and how that growth is being propped up by Cameyo and its industry-leading Virtual App Delivery platform.

Further research by IDC reveals that the pairing of ChromeOS and Cameyo in an enterprise setting has proven to be a “particularly successful” combination of cloud-first OS and Virtual App Delivery (VAD). According to the findings, the following benefits are realized when companies combine the cloud-first nature of ChromeOS and the lightweight and flexible VAD platform from Cameyo.

Increased Security – With Cameyo and ChromeOS, IT can deliver all the apps and data that users need to be productive without that device being connected to the corporate network.

Lower Operating Cost – IDC research reveals that ChromeOS provides enterprise users with a 245% ROI over 3 years while also enabling a 37% reduction in device costs… the combination of [ChromeOS] and Cameyo's VAD would lead to even greater simplicity and lower cost.

Enhanced User Experience – With Cameyo's VAD and ChromeOS, users can access and utilize all their apps as if the apps were installed locally, with nothing new to learn.

“Combining Cameyo’s VAD solution with ChromeOS devices enables enterprises to continue to pursue strategic imperatives while increasing security, lowering costs, improving the user experience for greater productivity, and extending the lifespan of devices. This results in a win-win scenario for both end users and IT. End users get seamless and productive work experiences from anywhere, and IT gets a more secure, flexible, and cost-effective solution that requires fewer IT resources to deploy and manage.” Shannon Kalvar, Research Director, Virtual Client Computing at IDC

With more and more companies moving to the security and speed of the cloud, it is more important than ever to bridge the gap between mission-critical legacy applications and cloud-first operating systems. The research clearly shows that the combination of ChromeOS and VAD from Cameyo is a cost-effective way to keep the hybrid workforce moving forward. As a special offer to all of our readers, you can download this exclusive IDC report for free and learn more about how Cameyo can bring your company into the world of cloud-first operation by clicking the link below.

