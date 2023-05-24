New analyst data shows virtual apps beat virtual desktops on ChromeOS

It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic produced serious long-term effects on the labor force. In the blink of an eye, millions of employees were forced into navigating off-site, work-from-home, and hybrid work models. The burden to reinvent how the workforce could remain productive while out of the office fell on the IT departments of companies big and small but the task involved so much more than simply getting employees connected while working from home.

Thousands of companies found themselves looking for a solution that would allow the distribution of fleets of ChromeOS devices while still giving remote workers access to all the mission-critical applications necessary to keep business moving forward. Traditionally, this would mean the roll-out of resource-heavy and often costly remote desktop and virtualization solutions. Many of these solutions are cost prohibitive and extremely burdensome to implement and maintain. This is more complicated when Chromebooks are tossed into the mix as many legacy remote platforms do not integrate with the Google Admin Console and aren’t optimized for ChromeOS.

For these reasons, many companies turned to Cameyo as the virtual app delivery (VAD) system that would bridge the gap between managed ChromeOS devices and the aforementioned applications (whether Windows, Linux, SaaS, or internal web apps) that were necessary for day-to-day operations. Unlike other platforms that deliver a full-blown desktop environment, Cameyo specializes in the virtualization of only the applications needed by the end user. This creates a more lightweight app delivery experience that looks and feels much more native than the often unreliable virtual desktop solutions on the market. Because Cameyo does not rely on full desktop environments, the VAD platform claims to be significantly more cost-effective to implement and maintain than traditional VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) solutions.

So, is Cameyo truly the more economical answer for enterprises looking to virtualize app delivery on ChromeOS?

A recent study by analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) sought to answer that very question. In the report, Analyzing the Economic Benefits of ChromeOS and Cameyo, Analyst Jennifer Duey reports that research done by ESG revealed that 53% of sampled organizations believed that their respective IT environments were more complex than they were two years ago. Of those respondents, 40% attributed the increased complexity to the surge in hybrid and remote workers that resulted from the pandemic. Just behind the WFH surge, IT administrators pointed to increased security concerns and an increase in the number and type of endpoints required to equip employees. These were the three major contributing factors when IT departments submitted budget requests for the fiscal year.

Interested in learning more about Cameyo? You can sign up for a free trial and access this exclusive report just for Chrome Unboxed readers at the link below. If you determine that Cameyo works for your company, you can get up to 6 months of the service for free. Download the Report

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) then completed a quantitative economic analysis of Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform. The key focus of the study was to compare the economic benefits in using ChromeOS devices and Cameyo in comparison to using ChromeOS devices with a traditional VDI platform. The analysts spent three months speaking with businesses that are joint ChromeOS and Cameyo customers to collect data for their Economic Validation model.

“ESG’s Economic Validation process is a proven method for understanding, validating, quantifying, and modeling a product’s or solution’s economic value propositions. The process leverages ESG’s core competencies in market and industry analysis, forward-looking research, and technical/economic validation. ESG conducted an economic validation consisting of in-depth interviews with industry analysts, subject matter experts, and joint ChromeOS + Cameyo customers to better understand and quantify how ChromeOS with Cameyo can impact organizations, particularly in comparison with other VDI solutions. The different qualitative and quantitative findings were used to audit economic models comparing these virtualized desktop solutions’ expected costs and benefits.”

The research study concluded that ChromeOS and Cameyo can, indeed, reduce costs along with providing businesses with a range of benefits including:

• Reduced Cost and Risk – Using ChromeOS with Cameyo to virtualize applications keeps data and application files secure with a zero trust security model, strengthening the security posture while lowering the costs of hardware, software, licensing, and administrative expenses when deploying, managing, supporting, and maintaining an organization’s IT environment. As one customer said: “Our employees can now securely access applications from home without having to introduce the complex security measures and technologies like VPNs that really disrupt the end-user experience.”

• Increased Business Agility – ChromeOS with Cameyo provides employees with a cloud desktop solution in hours instead of the weeks or months that traditional virtual desktops (VDI/DaaS) require, accelerating the time to value and enabling organizations to capitalize on trends and short-term opportunities faster.

• Reduced Complexity – ChromeOS with Cameyo simplifies an organization’s application delivery process by eliminating infrastructure, streamlining business operations, and maximizing resources.

The full Enterprise Strategy Group report provides 13 pages of in-depth data sets, and Chrome Unboxed has teamed up with ChromeOS and Cameyo to provide you free access to the full report here. But the clear highlight of the report is the incredible cost savings that ChromeOS and Cameyo have enabled for organizations, compared to utilizing ChromeOS with virtual desktops.

Reducing TCO by 54%, and More

The analysts at Enterprise Strategy Group concluded through its research model that a company could realize a 54% reduction in cost of ownership when using ChromeOS with Cameyo instead of a traditional virtual desktop solution. These savings are the result of reduced costs across a number of areas including:

require the purchase of a separate license for each device the application is installed on. Cameyo’s process of providing access to applications on a per-named-user basis helps companies reduce their licensing and application costs by enabling each user to access their applications on any device, without needing a license for each device.

82% reduced hardware costs – VDI typically has increased infrastructure requirements, whereas Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform is cloud-native, reducing hardware costs. When paired with the economic benefits of ChromeOS—63% lower cost of administration, 43% lower cost of hardware, and 52% lower TCO of devices compared to Windows devices (as validated in a previous Enterprise Strategy Group Economic Validation report)—the combined hardware savings of Cameyo and ChromeOS are significant.

53% reduced operational costs – Conventional VDI solutions require additional technical support and resources to manage the infrastructure. Cameyo’s cloud-native solution combined with ChromeOS eliminates many of the tasks typically required to operate a virtual desktop, such as configuring applications for each desktop, provisioning, patching, and updating those devices, which reduces the number of resources needed to manage the IT environment over time.

35% lower subscription fees – Cameyo’s cloud-based delivery, simplified management, and flexible pricing allow for lower subscription fees. Cameyo representatives are able to assist organizations in choosing the correct subscription based on their needs.

The numbers do not lie. ChromeOS combined with Cameyo can result in a significant IT cost reduction for your company. Adopting a hybrid, cloud-based workplace and equipping employees to work from anywhere is the new normal. Many companies have seen the benefits that were birthed from the new workplace models created by the pandemic and the office as we know it will never be the same. ChromeOS and Cameyo have bridged the gap between the ever-expanding number cloud-first enterprises with a better virtualization solution that is also the more cost-efficient solution.

The full Enterprise Strategy Group report – “Analyzing the Economic Benefits of ChromeOS and Cameyo” – goes into a lot more depth about the benefits organizations have seen when it comes to streamlined agility, better employee experience, faster deployment times, reduced complexity, and much more. To make sure you have access to all the data, ChromeOS and Cameyo are giving all Chrome Unboxed readers a free copy of the report – just click below to download. Get Your Free Copy of the Report

Sponsored content: This content is sponsored. We promote paid ads when they fall in line with the content that our readers have come to expect. The promotions allow us to grow and continue to provide more unique and original content for you, our awesome readers. Chrome Unboxed may receive affiliate commissions when you click a link and make a purchase. This will not affect the price you pay for a product or service.