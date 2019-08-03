Costco also offering $150 savings on the Core i3 HP Chromebook 15 with 128GB of storage

Earlier today, we reported the availability of a yet-unseen Chromebook in the HP Chromebook 15 with 128GB of internal storage. This find was peculiar for a few reasons: one being the expanded storage option, two being the addition of the Core i3 processor, and three being the significant price cut.

The offer at Sam’s was only for today we previously thought they were alone in this offer, but it turns out Costco is in on this action as well and has the exact same offer extended to its members. At $399, I can say this is a fantastic deal. I actually headed out to Sam’s after Gabriel’s earlier article and picked up one of these myself and have been using it all afternoon.

I don’t want to spoil the eventual review (we have the standard Pentium-powered model with 64GB of storage on the way as well), but there’s a lot I really like about this device already. Not being a number cruncher, I don’t really need the keypad that badly, but I love that it is there for even basic inputs. The keyboard and trackpad are good and the screen bezels are a nice touch. Imagine the HP x360 but in a 15.6-inch model and you can quickly imagine what we’re dealing with.

More to come on this device, but for now I can easily recommend you buy it at the $399 price from either Sam’s or Costco. You’ll need to act fast: it seems this deal is only good for the rest of today. One other note to consider is Costco doesn’t look to have stock in-store, so if you want to go get it today, Sam’s will be the better bet. Obviously, you need to be a member in order to take advantage, so keep that in mind as you go to place your order.

Buy the HP Chromebook 15 at Costco