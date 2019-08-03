Score the Core i3 HP Chromebook 15 for $399 during Sam’s one-day sale

HP’s Chromebook 15 with integrated keypad has been out and available for a few weeks in the stripped-down form a Pentium Gold with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. While more models were promised at debut, this is the only variant being offered directly from HP at the moment but we just discovered that the Core i3-8130U model has popped up at Sam’s Club and right now, it’s crazy cheap.

Sam’s Club is currently running a one-day-only sale where members can save on a truckload of items and the HP Chromebook 15 is right there in the mix. The retail price on the massive FHD Chromebook is $549 which is honestly a good deal considering everything this machine has to offer.

Chrome OS

8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U processor

4GB RAM

128GB eMMC storage

15.6″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS touch display

full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

B&O branded speakers

Ceramic white finished lid with mineral silver chassis

14.11″ W x 9.52″ D x 0.78″ H

3.84 lb

Android and Linux app ready

HP Chromebook 15

We haven’t had a chance to test this device yet but it appears to be a highly-capable traditional clamshell that is closely related to the HP x360 14 in appearance and specs. My only nit with the Chromebook 15 would be the fact that HP opted to use only 4GB of RAM. One of the many great selling points of the x360 14 was the buttery combo of the Core i3 and 8GB of RAM.

Anyway, I digress. This is still a great looking Chromebook with a lot of great features and today only, Sam’s Club members can take $150 off of the price. That puts the 15.6″ Chromebook just under $400. That’s a whole lot of machine for relatively little money. If you aren’t a member, the annual cost is only $45 for a basic membership and that’s covered and then some by the money saved on the HP.

HP Chromebook 15 Core i3 at Sam’s Club Join Sam’s Club