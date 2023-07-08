How to play Minecraft on a Chromebook in 2023

If you’re a Minecraft addict who also just so happens to have a Chromebook but aren’t sure how to get started on your block-building adventures with your larger device, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, I’ll walk you through the process of installing the most popular game in the world on your Chromebook. Something you may not have known is that the process, while similar to what it was in the past, has been streamlined, and now you’ll benefit twice as much with just one version of the app! So, grab your pickaxe and let’s get started!

Make sure you have a compatible Chromebook

Of course, since Minecraft is an Android app, you’ll need to make sure your Chromebook runs Android apps, right? Luckily, this is easy to do. First of all, most modern Chromebooks come with this capability out of the box, but it’s always good to double-check. Open your Settings app and go to Apps > Google Play Store and make sure it is enabled as shown below.

Install Minecraft from the Google Play Store

Next, head over to the Google Play Store. You can launch it from the ‘Everything button‘ on your keyboard or by searching for it in the app launcher at the bottom left of your device. Once there, just search for “Minecraft” and click the install button (or buy it) on its listing. Here’s the exciting part that came with the long awaited 1.20 update – once you buy Minecraft, the money you spend on it for your Android phone will also cover your install on your Chromebook, so long as you’re using the same account!

I get it – $13 may be a bit off-putting for some users, but this official release of Minecraft for ChromeOS means there are no more hoops to jump through when trying to play the game on a Chromebook. You also get access to all that the game offers, including Realms and the new Trails and Tails update.

Launch and Sign in to Minecraft

Now that you’ve got the game, find the Minecraft icon in your launcher (a quick search will do the trick) and click on it to get started. If you already have a Microsoft account, just sign in with it. Otherwise, follow the on-screen instructions to create a new account.

Customize Minecraft Settings for Optimal Gameplay

To ensure the best Minecraft experience on your Chromebook, I recommend adjusting a few settings:

In the game’s options menu, lower the graphics settings to optimize performance on your Chromebook by changing them from ‘Fancy’ to ‘Fast’. One of the best ways to make the game run better on lower end devices is to reduce the draw distance. The game can still be fun, even if you can only see a bit of the horizon. Play with the other settings to get rid of even more lag where you can! Controls: Experiment with different control options to find the most comfortable setup for your Chromebook. You can use touch controls, connect a Bluetooth gamepad, or even try keyboard and mouse combinations for a desktop-like experience.

Get creative, start building, and have some fun!

That’s it! You now have Minecraft up and running on your Chromebook and it’s time to get creative and have fun with it! Be sure to see what skins, world builds, and add-ons the game’s store has too as it adds a lot of extra replay value. Now, it’s time to gather your friends, embark on exciting quests, and build extraordinary worlds (and maybe even dig through some suspicious sand to tell your own stories) right from the comfort of your Chromebook. Happy mining, crafting, and exploring!

