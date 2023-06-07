Minecraft for Chromebook has finally arrived

Back in January, rumors arose that indicated that Mojang could finally be bringing an official build of Minecraft to ChromeOS. It didn’t take long for those rumors to be substantiated. In February, Mojang announced a limited access trial of Minecraft on Chromebooks that gave users in select markets a beta build of the game that has long been sought after by millions of ChromeOS users looking to play the wildly popular sandbox building game on their Chromebooks.

Today, the beta has ended and Minecraft for ChromeOS is officially available from the Google Play store on eligible devices. That means, as of today, you can purchase and play the full Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on your Chromebook and enjoy all the features that everyone else is using including cross-play, Minecraft Marketplace, and access to Realms.

We are constantly working to bring the best gaming experiences to Chromebooks, whether they’re new devices or new games. And today, we’re announcing that Minecraft is now officially available on Chromebook. John Maletis, Vice President, ChromeOS Product, Engineering and UX

If you already own the mobile version of Minecraft on Android, you can upgrade to the Chromebook version of $13.99. If you don’t own it already, you can purchase the Chromebook/Android bundle for $19.99 and access the game from your phone and ChromeOS devices. Your purchase gets you not only the full game but also the Trials and Tales update for Chromebooks.

You can find the recommended device specifications on the Minecraft support page here and you can purchase Minecraft by heading to the Play Store on your Chromebook. This is a monumental day for the ChromeOS ecosystem and its countless users. For years, players have longed for official support for Minecraft on ChromeOS and while there have been workarounds, this marks a new era for the one of the most popular games in the world. I know my kids are going to be ecstatic. Read the full announcement here.