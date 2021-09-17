Create stop motion animation videos in the cloud with this new Chromebook Perk

Chromebooks are capable of anything the average user would want to do on a daily basis, but Google has continually refused to stop there. It’s gone well out of its way to display creative tools and resources one could use to perform a litany of advanced tasks and defy the normally accepted boundaries the naysayers generally have associated with cloud-based laptops.

Of course, it does this primarily through cloud-based services in addition to the millions of Google Play Store apps and even Linux programs, but most people are finally beginning to understand that the web is the future, and while we still can’t use Photoshop or Unreal Engine on these forward-thinking devices, there’s still plenty of expectations that they constantly subvert.

In addition to the slew of Perks for Creativity that have recently been added like Amped Studio, Tayasui Sketches, Clip Studio Paint, and so on, Google has now added a deal you can claim for two months of Cloud Stop Motion Premium so you can create stop motion animation videos directly in the web!

With it, you get 15GB of cloud storage for your clips, and it’s valued at a $19.98 value. Simply download the app from the Google Play Store before September 14, 2022, and enjoy expressing yourself by mimicking favorites like Luca, Robot Chicken, Coraline, The Corpse Brid, Wallace & Gromit, and more.

It’s a process that dates back to the dawn of cinema, with a charm and a warmth and a beauty that other forms of animation – wonderful as they are – do not have. And because you effectively get one opportunity to get it right, every shot is a high-wire act. On the process of Stop Motion Animation by Producer Travis Knight – Focus Features

Cloud Stop Motion is easy to use, powerful and intuitive. It’s a powerful animation package that runs directly in the browser (or in the app) and works with your zoomable, scrollable timeline. Use extensive SFX and music from an included library and create titles, credits, and speech bubbles using customizable designs and effects.

Once you’re finished creating your content, you can render it out to an MP4 video and share it with your friends and family (or perhaps you’re pursuing a career in stop motion film!) You can claim your new Chromebook Perk using the blue button below! Let me know if this is something that interests you or not. Personally, such an addition was a seriously left-field thing, but I’m glad to see Google is not only thinking outside of the box – they’ve recycled the box instead.

Claim Chromebook Perks