Give your browser a new coat of paint: How to add and remove themes from Chrome

Personalizing your Chrome browser is a great way to make it feel uniquely yours. Chrome themes add a touch of flair and character to your browsing, and I may be biased, but dark theme is the only theme. Because I’m not in charge of making that a law though, here’s everything you need to know about installing and removing Chrome themes via the Chrome Web Store. So, whether you’re looking for something new or you want to return to the classic theme Chrome shipped with, I’ve got you covered.

Adding a new Chrome theme

Begin by opening Chrome. If you’re a Chromebook user, this will be in the app launcher or ‘Everything button’. Next, click on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner. This will open the menu. Most of the way down, you’ll see the ‘Settings’ option – click that! From the menu, select “Settings.” This will take you to Chrome’s settings page.

In the settings page, scroll down until you reach the “Appearance” section. It’s quicker to navigate there with the left-hand sidebar though! Here, you’ll find the “Browser themes” option. Select the button there, and you’ll be directed to the Chrome Web Store Themes page, where a bunch of them are available to choose from. While there are many on hand, I have to be honest and say that the defaults from the Chrome team are the best, but that’s likely because I’m a minimalist at heart.

Pro Tip: Did you know you can also ‘Customize Chrome’ from the bottom right of the ‘New Tab Page’? It’s the blue button you see in the image above. Just click it, and a right-hand sidebar will open with a slew of options!

Once you’ve found a theme that catches your eye, simply click “Add to Chrome.” Your selected theme will be applied immediately, transforming the look of your browser to reflect your chosen style! If you ever decide to return to your previous theme, the “Undo” option at the top of the page is just a click away, but if you wait for it to disappear, you’ll have to follow these next steps.

Just click the blue ‘Add to Chrome’ button!

Removing a Chrome theme

Alright, let’s go ahead and return to the default theme. Open that same appearance section again via the Chrome browser. There, you’ll now see a ‘Reset to default’ option in place of the blue button that led you to the Chrome Web Store the first time. Choose this and you’ll see everything go back to normal. Yep, it’s that easy!

I just want the steps!

Download and Add a Chrome Theme Open Google Chrome on your computer.

Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, then select “Settings.” In the “Appearance” section, click the button next to “Browser themes.” Explore themes, click on one you like, and select the blue “Add to Chrome.” button Remove a Chrome Theme Open Google Chrome on your computer. Click the three vertical dots, then select “Settings.” In the “Appearance” section, click “Reset to default.” Your Chrome browser will be reverted to the classic Google Chrome theme.

