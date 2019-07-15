Hidden Gem: Prime Day Deal Knocks $295 Off The Pixel Slate/Keyboard Bundle

I was digging through the massive pile of Prime Day deals and discovered a Chromebook, not on our original list. I guess it makes sense. It’s actually a Chrome Tablet.

Well, not any tablet. This is the #madebyGoogle Pixel Slate. As of late, there have been some discounts on the premium tablet here and there but this one takes the cake because it will save you nearly $300 when bundled with Google’s keyboard.

The models included in this deal are the Core m3 8GB/64GB and the Core i5 8GB/128GB variants. The bundle includes the Google-made Slate keyboard and Prime Members will enjoy a hefty $295 savings on the package. That makes the combo $699 and $899 respectively.

Pixel Slate/Keyboard bundle On Amazon

Note: Discount is applied in your cart so you can disregard the list price.