Prime Day Chromebook Deals: ASUS C434, Acer Spin 13 And Many More

In the past, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been sprinkled with a handful of Chromebook deals but apart from one or two premium devices such as the Pixelbook, there wasn’t a ton of love for our favorite laptop OS. This year, the tides have changed significantly.

Amazon’s two-day sale has a page full of late model Chromebooks with discounts up to 50% off on select models. In the mix of the deals, you’ll find anything from budget-friendly to ultra-premium and everything in between.

So, without further ado, here are all of the Prime Day exclusive Chromebook deals for your viewing (and maybe purchasing) pleasure.

ASUS Chromebook C434

ASUS’ latest flagship doesn’t have the steepest discount of all the Prime Day Chromebooks but it is definitely the most noteworthy. It has enjoyed occasional sales that brought the premium convertible close to $500 but today you can pick it up for $489.99.

The C434 is equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and that wonderful 14″ FHD display with some of the smallest bezels in the Chrome OS business.

ASUS Chromebook C434 on Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

A personal favorite, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 brings to the table an all-aluminum build that screams premium and on the inside, forget about it. The Intel Core i5-8250U processor chews up and spits out anything you throw at it.

The Spin 13 gives you the much-needed boost to 8GB of RAM that is crucial to get the most out of this Core series Intel chip. Additionally, you’ll get plenty of storage with 128GB of eMMC. The Spin 13 comes equipped with a garaged stylus and frankly, it’s still my favorite device of 2018. I take mine with me wherever I go.

This model of the Acer Spin 13 has an MSRP of $899 but can regularly be found online for around $750. For Prime Day, it is down to the ridiculously low price of $599.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 On Amazon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Prime Day brings us deals on two models of Samsung’s refreshed Chromebook Plus. Before you whip out the credit card, let me do you a favor. This is a good deal but Best Buy still has a better option.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 models on sale at Amazon are the Celeron and Core m3 versions that come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can score them for $379.99 and $429.99 respectively.

These prices are nothing to sneeze at but as Robby pointed out, Best Buy is offering the very unique Core m3, 4GB/128GB model for only $399. You’ll get twice the storage as the Core m3 model from Amazon and save $30 in the process.

Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 from Best Buy Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 On Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook S330

We’ve featured this Chromebook on other occasions. Not because it offers the best of what’s around but because it offers a ton of value. The 14″ Lenovo S330 is a great device for the budget-conscious or perhaps someone wanting an inexpensive device to give to the kiddos.

Currently, 50% off, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 comes with the MediaTek MT8173 ARM processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage and a 14″ HD 1366×768.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 On Amazon

Everything Else

I’d love to give a synopsis of every Chromebook available for Prime Day but honestly, no one wants to read all of that. So, here’s a rundown of all the other Chromebooks on offer for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook Deals

That’s it for the Prime Day Chromebook deals for the time being. Amazon will continue to launch new deals every hour and we’ll update accordingly.

Stay tuned as we bring you the best of Amazon Prime Day(s). There’s a lot more to come with deals on accessories, smart home and more.