Here’s what Google’s Pixel Tablet Pen was going to be

The Pixel Tablet launched with a curious omission: while it supported USI 2.0 stylus input, there was no first-party pen to accompany it. This sparked a wave of speculation that was eventually confirmed by leaks that Google was indeed working on a stylus for its tablet. However, despite the anticipation, a Google-made pen never materialized.

Thanks to Android Authority’s source inside Google, we’ve learned that the pen was in active development and likely intended to launch alongside the now-canceled Pixel Tablet 2. Though its future remains uncertain, there are some new, interesting details that have been uncovered about this almost-released accessory.

Standard fare

Officially dubbed the “Pen for Google Pixel Tablet”, this elusive stylus carries the codename “bushukan” (or “B80”) and model number GM0KF. Google was clearly serious about this project, as it had already begun the certification process with various regulatory bodies worldwide.

The pen was set to arrive in two classic colors – white and gray (likely marketed as “porcelain” and “hazel” to match the Pixel Tablet’s aesthetic) – and would have featured exchangeable and a handy button that would instantly launch a quick note-taking app for capturing on-the-fly thoughts.

And since the Pixel Tablet lacks a dedicated pen dock, Google devised a clever solution for charging: the pen magnetically attaches to the also-in-development keyboard accessory. That would have been pretty sweet. Finally, it also supports Find My Device, ensuring you can track it down when it inevitably goes missing in your couch cushions.

Could it still emerge?

While there’s still a shred of possibility that it could actually ship, I don’t think we’ll see this accessory until Google figures out what it is doing in the tablet space. Perhaps some of the rumors surrounding ChromeOS being replaced with Android has something to do with that.

If Google really is looking to fully combine the best of ChromeOS and Android for Chromebooks, it would only make sense for the next Pixel Tablet to house that particular OS. A keyboard and pen would make a lot of sense, too, so maybe we’ll see this pen (or something like it) appear alongside a Pixel-branded “Chromebook” style device in the next year or so.

In the meantime, if you need a pen for your Pixel Tablet, there are loads to choose from. One option that is easy to get and affordable is Best Buy’s USI 2.0 pen for Amazon Kindle tablets; but there are tons of them all over the internet at this point. Pick one that looks good to you and go with it.