Hellpoint is now available on Stadia and it looks insane

Hellpoint is a crazy dark and twisted Action RPG that was created by Cradle Games, a Canadian developer that’s been wanting to create a Souls-like for years. It features brutal combat, and hellish enemies in a tormented landscape – a derelict space station called Irid Novo. It seriously gives me Dead Space vibes!

In the game, you must figure out a twisted series of events that led to an occult quantum catastrophe. Hunt, or be hunted by insane mobs, decadent daemons, and deep space monsters, all under the constant watch of the black hole. Wow.

The dark sci-fi horror atmosphere gives some crazy spooky feels in the trailer, and I’m pretty excited to pick it up! It’s apparently compared to Dark Souls because of its difficulty, but it may be more playable to most if you join in local or online coop, which it offers (there’s even split screen – a dying art form for developers!)

You can pick it up below for $34.99 on the Stadia Store if you’re interested, but you’ll need to turn down the lights and play it to get the full effect. Are you excited for the rest of the games that Stadia has lined up through the remainder of the year? Let us know in the comments section and as always, happy gaming!

