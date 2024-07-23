Great Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch 2 deals are still going

Alas, Prime Day and all the deal events that encircle it are now in the rear-view mirror. But that doesn’t mean all the deals across the web simply dried up in the wake of those events. In fact, just yesterday, we updated our regular Chromebook deals post with tons of great discounts on all sorts of Chromebooks that are still going strong at very aggressive sale prices.

And those deals seem to also be extending to Google’s Pixel Portfolio as well, with the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro both still enjoying great discounts this week. Sure, there’s a Pixel Hardware Event coming up in just 3 weeks that is likely fueling some of these price reductions, but reasoning behind the deals doesn’t change the fact that you can get some great hardware for a lot less right now.

Pixel Buds Pro

There are rumors that Google will launch an update to the Pixel Buds Pro at their next event, but I still question how much they can really improve on the current model. I’m sure some small iterations will happen, but I’d wager they’ll stick with the form factor, case size, etc. and that means getting the current (still excellent) model for $60 off is a great deal.

At just $139.99 right now, you’d be challenged to find similarly-spec’d earbuds with this quality of build anywhere else. And for those of you deep in the Pixel/Google ecosystem, these earbuds just work well and do the job as expected. While not my favorite form factor for earbuds, I’ve seen plenty of backlash over Samsung’s choice to go to a stemmed approach on their latest buds, and that tells me a lot of you still want a stemless option. The Pixel Buds Pro at $139.99 are a fantastic choice.

Pixel Watch 2

While I know that I‘m eagerly waiting for the larger option on the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 still makes a great watch for those not looking for a larger wearable. I sorely miss the UI of the Pixel Watch and cannot wait to return to it, but I know there are many of you out there that aren’t that excited by a larger size for Google’s watch.

And if that sounds like you, grabbing the Pixel Watch 2 at a nice discount could be a better play than getting the Pixel Watch 3 when it arrives in August. From the looks of it, there will be little to no difference in the aesthetics of the new watch versus the existing one, so I’d wager there won’t be a massive need for users to upgrade unless Google finds some wild way to surprise us all with some secretive hardware addition.

Likely, it will be more of an iterative update, and that’s good news for those of you looking for a great deal. The Pixel Watch 2 is just $289.99 (hazel and gold) right now at Walmart and $269.99 (black only) at Amazon. With either, you’re getting a great smartwatch for under $300, and with the new Pixel Watch 3 likely to start at $349, now might be the perfect time to upgrade your wearable game.