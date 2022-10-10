Grab this powerful 12th Gen Lenovo ThinkPad Chromebook and save over $400

We’re back from a whirlwind week and coming off the heels of the 2022 Google Pixel Event. The entire team is back in the office and while we have a ton to talk about regarding Google’s new hardware, we’re back to business as usual. Among other things, that means new Chromebook deals to share with you, our lovely readers. I have a few ChromeOS deals headed your way over the next few days and I will have a new deal roundup for you later this week but today, I’m excited to share an insane discount on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chromebook from Lenovo that is powerful enough to Steam games and just about any workload you can imagine.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook is technically an Enterprise device but Lenovo has been selling the 12th Gen Intel clamshell on the company’s website for quite some time. General consumers can purchase the 14″ Chromebook without a Chrome Enterprise license or Workspace account but there’s one glaring caveat and that’s the price. I love just about everything about this Chromebook except for the 250-nit display because “premium” Chromebooks should be no less than 300 nits but that’s forgivable if the price is affordable. Sadly, this Chromebook retails for $1,019 and that’s just too much when you consider the fact that Acer’s Chromebook Spin 714 features the same internals, a better display, and it’s a convertible but only costs $729.

Thankfully, we’re heading into the holiday deal season and Lenovo has just slashed the price of the ThinkPad C14 by nearly $400. The one and only model available on Lenovo’s site has been reduced to $662.35 which is a very solid price for this Chromebook. You’ll be getting a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 1080P webcam, and much more. Here’s a closer look at the Lenovo C14 specs.

ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Key Specs

ChromeOS

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U vPro 10 cores/12 threads

8GB LPDDR4X 4266 MHz RAM

256 GB PCIe SSD Gen 4

14″ Full HD IPS anti-glare display @ 250 nits

4G/LTE Fibocom L850-GL

1080p FHD webcam

Fingerprint sensor

Backlit keyboard

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1x HDMI, up to 4K/60Hz

1x microSD card reader

1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2 w/vPro

MIL-STD-810H military test passed

Again, this is a solid price but guess what? You can get it for even less. As a matter of fact, I have a couple of tricks that will get you out the door for less than $600 if this Chromebook is on your wishlist. First, our good friend George E. shared with us a promo code from Lenovo that will stack on top of the already deeply discounted price. At checkout, simply add the code “THINK30ANNI” and you’ll save an extra $30 but don’t check out just yet. There’s more.

Rakuten has boosted its cashback amount for Lenovo.com and right now, you can score an extra 10% cash back on your Big Fat Check when you shop at Lenovo. With your money back, you’ll end up grabbing the ThinkPad C14 for around $569 before tax and that’s a pretty amazing deal, in my humble opinion. If you don’t have a free Rakuten account, you can sign up here and you’ll grab an extra $30 when you make your first eligible purchase. Win-Win.

