Grab this HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with a 1000-nit display and save over $1,000

If you’re done with the holiday shopping but you’re still eyeing the perfect laptop for your own need, have we found a deal for you. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is hands-down the most well spec’d out ChromeOS laptops on the market. From its ultra-premium build quality to its segment-exclusive haptic trackpad, there’s literally nothing that this beautiful 2-in-1 Chromebook doesn’t offer. As a matter of fact, I’m writing this post on the Elite Dragonfly and I can honestly say that it is the numero uno device in my ChromeOS arsenal and has been for some time.

Now, the HP Elite Dragonfly isn’t necessarily going to be everyone’s cup of tea. While it does offer up one of the best ChromeOS experiences money can buy, the amount of money you’ll have to fork over isn’t for the faint of heart. The “entry-level” Core i3 version of the HP will run you a cool $1,150 retail. Thankfully, you can pick one up right now for a little over $800. The only drawback being the fact that you’re still getting a Core i3 which means that you aren’t getting those saucy Iris Xe graphics that come with the Core i5 or Core i7 Intel CPUs.

If you’re ready to go all-in on a premium Chromebook and you want to grab a convertible that will outshine the competition, you’ll want to check out the customizable version of the Elite Dragonfly. Not only can you upgrade to the more powerful Core i5 and bigger SSD, HP offers a screen upgrade that will score you an eye-searing 1,000-nit display with HP’s privacy-focused Sure View privacy screen technology. Normally, this feature would be a pricey upgrade but for some unknown reason, HP is offering the upgrade for $79 less than the standard 400-nit panel. Their loss, your gain.

Now, this is still going to be a pricey Chromebook but what you’re getting is well worth the money. I customized a model that features the 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB NVMe, 1,000-nit display, and the HP USI stylus. Thanks to a $784 discount from HP and a snazzy promo code, this $2,200+ Chromebook can be yours for $1,165 and you’ll get an extra 2% cashback from Rakuten if you use your account at checkout. If you’re in the market for the best Chromebook around that’s capable of doing anything and everything ChromeOS can, this is the device for you and this deal is one of the best we’ve seen all year. Check out the customizable HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook at the link below. Don’t forget to use the code CHROME20 at checkout to score that sweet 20% in extra savings.