Deal Alert: You can pick up the ultra-premium HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook for $792 ($350 off MSRP)

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook made my Gear of the Year list for 2022 simply because it is the most advanced ChromeOS laptop ever made. it literally offers everything available from the ChromeOS ecosystem and looks really good doing it. I’ll save you my rambling about why I love this Chromebook so much. Instead, you can check out Robby’s full review and find out why the Dragonfly is “The Best You Can Get.”

It’s true, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook really is that good and like most industry-leading consumer tech, it has a hefty price tag. For the right user, the $1,000+ MSRP of the entry-level Elite Dragonfly may not seem like that big of a deal. For the average consumer, that might be a hard pill to swallow. You can get some really great Chromebook for less than $700 on a weekly basis over at Best Buy. Still, there’s nothing on the market that compares with this ultra-premium HP Chromebook.

If you are serious about getting your hands on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, today is your lucky day. For some time, HP has been offering a 20% discount on all of its Dragonfly Chromebooks which means that you can save as much as $600 if you go all-in on the beefy Core i7 model. For the base model, which is still a beast, the retail price is $1,149. This gets you a 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and all the premium features offered by the Elite Dragonfly. HP has knocked $50 off the price and using the promo code CHROME20 brings the total price down to $879.20 but the savings doesn’t stop there.

Fire up your Rakuten Chrome extension because HP is getting 10% cash back from Rakuten today. That grabs you an extra $88 is saving which brings the total price down to roughly $792. At that price, I can easily recommend this Chromebook to anyone who’s looking for the best premium device on the market at an unbeatable price. You can find all the Elite Dragonfly Chromebooks over at HP via the link below. If you don’t a have a free Rakuten account, you can sing up here and get an extra $30 bonus.

