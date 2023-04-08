Google’s Pixel Tablet passed through the FCC

Google I/O 2023 is just a month out and we have high hopes that Google will bring some hardware to the stage at the annual developer conference. While we already have a good idea what’s coming from Google in the coming weeks, we are greatly anticipating some hard release dates on the intriguing Pixel 7a smartphone as well as the long-awaited Tensor-powered Google Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

The Pixel 7a has already made its way through the FCC website which is a good indication that the mid-range smart phone will be announced at I/O and released to buyers at some point in or around June. This week, the Google Pixel Tablet has followed suit and made its way to the FCC for verification. Additional details are very scant in the FCC listing but one bit of information has been revealed in the filing.

Along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the new device with FCC ID A4RGTU8P is listed as having UWB or, Ultra-Wideband wireless technology. UWB aides in precise location tracking which can be used for features like Find My Device as well as the rumored Tap-to-Transfer feature that will allow you to transfer media controls from one device to another with a simple bump of the two devices.

Android Authority also points out that UWB could be used for the unannounced Find My Device Network feature that could allow users to help locate devices that belong to other users. However Google uses it, I sincerely hope that the beans will be spilled on May 10th and we will finally get an official release date for Google’s all-new Android tablet. Stay tuned for more details.

Android Authority via 9to5Google