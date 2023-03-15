New info says the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a release dates will be in June

According to a recent bit of intel obtained from a retailer by a very reliable leaker – Roland Quandt (@rquandt) – WinFuture is reporting that we should expect to see Google release their first-ever folding phone as early as June 2023. While the Pixel Fold has leaked all over the place in the past few months, this is the first we’re hearing of a June release date, putting the arrival right on the heels of Google’s upcoming developer conference – Google I/O – that is slated to happen on May 10th.

Last year at I/O, Google took the veil off of multiple devices and turned what was normally a software-focused event into more of a launchpad for their upcoming hardware. If you recall, the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro were both launched there and the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet were all at least shown off a bit, too. For a developer conference about Google’s services and software, that was a lot of hardware.

We expect a similar energy on May 10th as things are lining up to see the arrival of the Pixel 7a, the Pixel Tablet, and now the Pixel Fold, too. While we’ve felt for months that at least a sneak peek would happen at I/O of the Pixel Fold, if this latest report is to be believed, a true launch is now more likely with availability in the weeks after.

Google Pixel Fold (yep, that's the name):



256GB base storage (no idea if other variants)

Colors: Carbon, Porcelain

Available in June



Google Pixel 7a:

128GB only (?)

Colors: Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, possibly Jade

Available in Junehttps://t.co/xxQv3KKwGT



RT appreciated! — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 14, 2023

From the report, there are a few bits of new info. Obviously, the release date is awesome to see, but Quandt also states that the device is currently listed in one storage spec (256GB) and now has official color names: Carbon and Porcelain. Additionally, the tweet clarifies that Pixel Fold is indeed the name listed at the retailer, so earlier reports of the Pixel Fold name look to be accurate.

For the Pixel 7a, the retailer info points to at least 3 colors – Carbon, Cotton, and Sky – and a similar June availability alongside the Pixel Fold. Additionally, the price point is said to be €499 and if I were to wager a guess, that would allude to $499 here in the US as well. Though a small hike up from last year’s $449 for the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a will bring much more of the flagship formula to the mid-range 7a, so a little bit of a price hike is understandable. For now, the only storage option showing up is 128GB and I’d expect that to be the only option again this time around.

With these two devices being flanked by the upcoming Pixel Tablet, Google I/O could be exciting for the hardware once again this year, and I know people like me are incredibly excited to see what the Pixel Fold can really do when it is finally here. How Google positions these new form factors and their increasingly-better mid-ranger for 2023 will be interesting, and it won’t be long until we know a lot more. I/O is only 8 weeks away at this point, so buckle up.

