Google’s Pixel Tablet is officially available

Today is the day! Google’s long-awaited Pixel Tablet with its included charging speaker dock is officially available. Those that pre-ordered may already have theirs in-hand or are anxiously waiting for the delivery driver to arrive on their doorsteps. If you held off on ordering, you no longer have to wait to get your hands on this intriguing new Android tablet from Google.

Today, you can order the Pixel Tablet from a few different retailers and even pick it up today if you happen to have a local Best Buy that has them in stock. There are a few different variations of the Pixel Tablet but and the prices range from $499 for the 128GB model to $599 for the 256GB version. Colorways included Porcelain, Rose and the gorgeous Hazel that was made popular by the Pixel 7 Pro. The only combination of these options you can’t get is a 256GB model in Rose. Not sure why but that’s just the way it is.

The 10.95″ Pixel Tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 SoC found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which should give it enough horsepower to be more than a simple streaming device. The Google-branded processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and of course, one of the two aforementioned storage options. All models come with the included charging speaker dock that turns the Pixel Tablet into a Google smart display with Hub Mode. The dock is also how the Pixel Tablet charges thanks to those handy pogo pins we spotted way back when.

To keep things productive, the Pixel Tablet is also the first Android tablet to feature support for USI pens. Styluses like the Penoval USI 2.0 will be right at home on the Pixel Tablet just as they are on USI-enabled Chromebooks.(Note: the Pixel Tablet only works with USI 2.0 pens) This will make it very handy to jot down notes, make a grocery list or do some doodling. That same USI-compatible display pumps out an impressive 500 nits of brightness so using it in well-lit rooms or even outdoors shouldn’t be an issue.

Anyway, you get the picture. We’ll have a full first-look and hands-on of the all-new Pixel Tablet in the coming days after we’ve run it through the paces here and around the house. If you’re looking to grab the Pixel Tablet you can do so directly from the Google Store or order one from Best Buy. If your local store has one in stock, you could be rocking your new Pixel Tablet before the end of the day.