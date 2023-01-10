Penoval unveils its USI 2.0 stylus for Chromebooks

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 ushered in the second generation of USI protocols for Chromebooks and soon, we should see more USI 2.0 devices hitting the market. What is USI 2.0? Good question. USI 2.0 is the latest protocol from the universal stylus initiative. It offers more features and a better overall user experience than the first generation of USI. Some examples of new features in 2.0 include NFC wireless charging and expanded tilt functionality. Unfortunately, the new universal stylus initiative protocol didn’t arrive with any pen options for consumers. Thankfully, there is another stylus maker that is seriously committed to the USI-compatible Chromebook space.

Penoval has long been a formidable player in the premium stylus space. The company offers a variety of well-crafted and thoughtfully designed pens for premium products like Apples iPads and Microsoft Surface tablets. Penoval also happens to make one of the best USI pens on the market and it works perfectly with any USI 1.0-compatible Chromebook. Following up on two solid iterations of its USI stylus, Penoval has officially launched the company’s first USI 2.0 pen for Chromebooks and it is available for purchase right now.

The Penoval USI 2.0 stylus for Chromebooks features, of course, the new USI 2.0 protocols which means that it is compatible with devices such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 that uses an in-cell display. Even better, USI 2.0 is backwards compatible with USI 1.0 devices and that means that the new pen from Penoval will work with any USI-capable Chromebook you own or plan to own.

The USI 2.0 stylus from Penoval is built with a premium aluminum alloy body and features USB-C charging with a battery life of up-to 90 hours on a single charge. Additionally, you can fully charge the USI pen in only 50 minutes. Along with all these great features, the new USI 2.0 stylus from Penoval features built-in magnets which allow you to snap your pen directly to the side of a Chromebook that supports magnetic styluses. Let me tell you from first-hand experience, these magnets are strong. You can still this thing to any metal device and it’s not going anywhere.

The all-new USI 2.0 pen from Penoval is available on Amazon for $56.90 which is a solid price for a rechargeable stylus that’s built this well. In the box, you’ll get a USB-C charging cable, the pen and a replacement tip. As an added bonus to our readers, Penoval is offering an exclusive discount on the new USI 2.0 pen. All you have to do is use the promo code “05Unboxed” at checkout and you’re on your way to scoring yourself the latest and greatest USI pen for all your Chromebook stylus needs.