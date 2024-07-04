Google’s Pixel 9 is finally getting a better fingerprint reader

Google’s Pixel line has seen its share of growing pains, but I will give them some credit here: they have consistently addressed criticisms and refined the Pixel series year after year. The upcoming Pixel 9 series looks to continue that trend, tackling one of the most requested upgrades: the under-display fingerprint scanner.

Previous Pixels, starting with the Pixel 6, opted for optical fingerprint scanners, a decision that led to complaints about speed and reliability. And while subsequent Pixels brought improvements, the technology still lagged behind competitors utilizing newer ultrasonic scanners.

advertisement

Optical scanners are simply not the best tech available for fingerprint readers. They are slower, less accurate, and way more sensitive to moisture than ultrasonic scanners. Additionally, you’ve probably also noticed the bright flash that happens when you’re trying to scan in low-light scenarios, like lying in bed at night. It’s not a great user experience.

With the Pixel 9 though, Google is finally embracing ultrasonic technology. According to Android Authority, Google is adopting Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2, the same model found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

advertisement

This move will hopefully provide significant improvements in both speed and reliability, making unlocking your Pixel 9 a breeze. This upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint reader will be available across the Pixel 9 lineup, but apparently, it will not be available on the Fold model, which will keep its power button-integrated fingerprint scanner.

And with Google moving up the Pixel 9 event to August 13th, you won’t have to wait long to experience the new fingerprint scanner firsthand. In addition to the new Pixel 9 lineup, we’re also expecting a new Pixel Watch and refreshed Pixel Buds Pro. And lots of AI, of course.

advertisement