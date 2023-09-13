Google Workspace Business Plus gets a temporary 30% price cut, ad shows in Gmail

Google has subtly and temporary announced a 30% discount on its Workspace Business Plus subscription. This wasn’t done through a press release or a grand announcement so far as I could tell. Instead, some Gmail users, myself included, were greeted with a banner advertisement at the top of their Gmail inbox, promoting the deal.

Google Workspace Business Plus gives you more than Starter or Standard, including 5 TB of pooled storage for each user for images, files, videos, and more. You’ll also get the ability to host Meet calls for up to 500 participants at a time, with attendance tracking tools, and such. Business Plus also bundles in Vault, Enhanced Security and advanced endpoint management to help you keep your business data safe from potential threats.

Lastly, you’ll receive Standard Support, and you can pay to upgrade to Enhanced Support directly. The service’s regular price is set at $18 USD per user per month. However, with this 30% cut, let me know in the comments if you’ll find yourself upgrading. I personally wish I would have waited for a deal to drop, because I’m currently paying the full amount on my Indie Game Mode domain.

Anyway, clicking the banner and going through the dialogue box that pops up allows you to continue all the way to checkout right from Gmail, which is neat. You may notice that the price I mentioned of $18 USD is different from that which is pictured above, which reads $21.60 USD per user per month before the discount. With said discount, it’s dropped down to $15.12, and that’s because the offer lists the Flexible plan as opposed to the Annual/Fixed-Term Plan.

The Flexible Plan charges for the number of users you have in a given month as opposed to the Annual, which charges you for the exact number of licenses you signed up for through a yearly commitment. You’re charged each month for one month’s portion of your annual charge. You can see the Workspace Admin Help site for a comparison.