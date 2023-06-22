Google wants your feedback on the Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet has officially been available for just two days but Google appears to already be on the hunt to improve its unique slate that doubles as a smart display/speaker. As you may or may not be aware, Google hosts support forums for practically every service and hardware it owns. These forums are headed up by Google employees and supported by vetted community volunteers.

The Pixel Tablet is no exception and the official support forum is already filling up with questions, comments and of course, some complaints about Google’s new docking Android tablet. While the forum will always be available for help and support, the Pixel Tablet product team has opened an invitation for users to submit questions and feed back about the new device. The responses will then be answered and addressed in a follow-up post on Friday, June 23. So, tomorrow.

Have questions or feedback for the Pixel Tablet’s product team? Drop a comment below, and on Friday, 6/23, the team will be responding to community members! Try to get your comments in by the end of day tomorrow, 6/21, so that we have time to share them with the appropriate teams. Pixel Tablet Forum

The announcement states that you need to get your comments in by the end of the day yesterday. That said, the thread is still open and you can drop a reply or comment in there if you like. Who knows, maybe the Pixel Tablet team will continue to field questions until tomorrow. As you would expect, there are some users in the thread that are expressing some negative sentiments about the Pixel Tablet but there are also some very thoughtful feedback posts like the one you see below.

Saw a post on another forum about how beautiful the new weather app is. I concur. But, just like on the Pixel 7, the barometric pressure is displayed incorrectly. I gave feedback on this when I was in Pixel 6. On phones it’s displayed as an integer. (Talking US style inches of Mercury, which is always reported in 1/100 of inch). Example: 29.97 or 30.12. The decimals are VERY significant because atmospheric pressure is almost always around 30 inches, so displaying it as 30 is useless. The new tablet app, however, does one better. Currently at my location the pressure is 30.04. It is being displayed as 30.4. Yeah, please tell the weather app devs they need to talk to a meteorologist (or a math teacher). It is pretty though. Pixel Tablet Support Thread

We will absolutely have some ongoing thoughts on the Pixel Tablet but you can check out Robby’s first impressions and initial thoughts in his hands-on video below. Don’t forget to check back on the Pixel Tablet Support page tomorrow to see how the team responds to the early feedback on this unique, somewhat intriguing device. You can find the full conversation here.