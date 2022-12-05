Google Wallet preps ID card and Driver’s License Support for Android devices in the United States

In December’s Google Play System Update, which is rolling out now, several critical fixes for Android Auto, Google TV, and more relating to account management, security, and even the overall user experience are being applied.

We have yet to receive this update, but Phone Arena reports that it includes a number of tweaks to the Play Store itself, Developer Services, and even device connectivity. However, one feature stood out to me and I wanted to highlight it today.

Now that Wallet has finally dropped onto Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 devices, it seems Google is ready to “test drive” its ID card and driver’s license features that were first announced earlier this year. In working with state and local law, the company wants to make it easier for you to leave your wallet at home. To do this, you’d have to have vital documents and cards on your person without physically keeping them present.

The obvious answer to this is that you should store a digital version in an application on your phone, but until now, this has neither been accepted by society nor secure and reliable enough to be adopted by legal authorities.

Wallet [Phone] Beta feature to allow users from selected US states to digitize their state ID or driver’s license into the Google Wallet for convenient, private, and secure presentation. Google Play System Update Changelog for Wallet

The question remains, however, if users will need to unlock their device in order to show their driver’s license or ID to the DMV, police, or any other person allowed to request it on the fly. If so, this would pose a serious security risk for one’s private data.

My hope is that you can flash your cards without unlocking your device. Of course, this means that your identification would still be visible to anyone who picks up or finds your phone. What if you’re still required to provide biometric authentication in order to reveal your personal ID cards, but your phone remains locked and all of this occurs on your lock screen? It’s going to be very interesting as we watch this technology develop, but one thing is for certain – I’m just glad we’re finally making advancements in this space.

We’ll see soon enough which states receive access to these tools and can upload their driver’s licenses and ID cards. The most important question today though is whether or not you’d trust your vital statistics with Google and on your phone as you’re out and about. Let me know in the comments whether or not you’re going to give this a shot or pass on it when it finally rolls out.

